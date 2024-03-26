Dienstag, 26. März 2024, 10:28:27
Suche auf Seite
Blended MaltIslayVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Weitere geheime Scotch mit Rauchzeichen

Nochmals neun Blended und Single Malts mit viel Rauch und erneut guten , sehr guten und auch hervorragenden Bewertungen

Die Verkostung von Blended und Single Malts mit deutlichem Torf und Rauch-Einfluss sowie ohne Angabe einer Herkunfts-Brennerei findet auf Whiskyfun heute ihre Fortsetzung. Die Kandidaten der ersten Session legten die Bewertungs-Latte bereits sehr hoch. Die neun Abfüllungen, die Serge Valentin heute verkostet, zeigen sich allerdings nicht viel schlechter – mit der Ausnahme eines nicht ganz überzeugenden Bottling. Ansonsten finden wir heute ausschließlich gute, sehr gute und auch hervorragende Bewertungen:

AbfüllungPunkte

Islay Single Malt 2013/2022 (53,0%, Or Sileis, bourbon hogshead, cask #WG771, 200 bottles)90
Islay Trilogy III 21 yo 2001/2022 (49.7%, Murray McDavid, Mission Gold, blended malt, PX sherry hogshead finish, 170 bottles)89
Seaweed & Aeons & Digging & Fire & Sherry & Cask Strength 10 yo ‚Batch 3‘ (56.4%, Master of Malt, Islay Single Malt, 1st fill oloroso sherry octave, 1233 bottles, 2022)84 
Secret Islay Distillery 15 yo 2007/2023 (52.3%, Acla Selection, Classic Serie, sherry hogshead, cask #4832)80
Port Askaig 17 yo (50.5%, Elixir Distillers, 2023 edition, American oak, 9000 bottles)89
Port Askaig ‚Cask Strength‘ (59.4%, Elixir Distillers, small batch #01, 2023)85
Smoky Scot 8 yo (54.6%, Murray McDavid, single malt, for Germany, oloroso cask finish, 2022)85
Secret Islay 14 yo 2008/2023 (54.4%, Whisky Nerds, refill sherry hogshead, cask #13C, 172 bottles)89
Secret Islay 31 yo 1990/2022 (51.9%, Archives, Fishes of Samoa, refill hogshead, cask #4404337, 257 bottles)91
Vorheriger Artikel
TTB-Neuheiten: Laphroaig – The Wall Collection – Rope und Laphroaig – Strong Characters – Donald Johnston

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2024 Whiskyexperts GmbH