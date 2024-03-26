Serge verkostet: Weitere geheime Scotch mit Rauchzeichen

|Islay Single Malt 2013/2022 (53,0%, Or Sileis, bourbon hogshead, cask #WG771, 200 bottles)
|90
|Islay Trilogy III 21 yo 2001/2022 (49.7%, Murray McDavid, Mission Gold, blended malt, PX sherry hogshead finish, 170 bottles)
|89
|Seaweed & Aeons & Digging & Fire & Sherry & Cask Strength 10 yo ‚Batch 3‘ (56.4%, Master of Malt, Islay Single Malt, 1st fill oloroso sherry octave, 1233 bottles, 2022)
|84
|Secret Islay Distillery 15 yo 2007/2023 (52.3%, Acla Selection, Classic Serie, sherry hogshead, cask #4832)
|80
|Port Askaig 17 yo (50.5%, Elixir Distillers, 2023 edition, American oak, 9000 bottles)
|89
|Port Askaig ‚Cask Strength‘ (59.4%, Elixir Distillers, small batch #01, 2023)
|85
|Smoky Scot 8 yo (54.6%, Murray McDavid, single malt, for Germany, oloroso cask finish, 2022)
|85
|Secret Islay 14 yo 2008/2023 (54.4%, Whisky Nerds, refill sherry hogshead, cask #13C, 172 bottles)
|89
|Secret Islay 31 yo 1990/2022 (51.9%, Archives, Fishes of Samoa, refill hogshead, cask #4404337, 257 bottles)
|91