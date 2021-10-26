Serge verkostet: Whiskys aus aller Welt

|Hinch (43%, OB, blended Irish whiskey, bourbon, +/-2020)
|75
|Whistlepig ‚HomeStock Crop No.004‘ (43%, OB, USA, 2021)
|88
|Macaloney’s Caledonian ‚Invermallie‘ (46%, OB, Canada, ex-bourbon, cask #67, 2021)
|86
|Amrut ‚Fusion‘ (50%, OB, India, +/-2021)
|84
|Braeckman 11 yo 2009/2020 (64.5%, OB, The Real Wee Dram Society, 20th Anniversary, Belgium, first-fill bourbon, cask #132, 127 bottles)
|79
|St. Kilian 2016/2020 ‚Signature Edition Four‘ (48%, OB, Germany
|84
|Starward 4 yo 2016/2021 (55.7%, OB for Whic, Australia, red wine barrel, cask #10323, 240 bottle)
|77
|Starward ‚Left-field‘ (40%, OB, Australia, +/-2020)
|81
|Milk & Honey ‚Elements Peated‘ (46%, OB, Israel, 2020)
|75
|Milk & Honey ‚Elements Sherry‘ (46%, OB, Israel, 2020)
|80
|Milk & Honey 2017/2020 ‚Apex Cognac Cask‘ (59.4%, OB, Israel, 1077 bottles)
|83