Serge verkostet: Whiskys aus aller Welt

Mit Abfüllungen aus Irland, USA, Kanada, Indien, Belgien, Deutschland, Australien und Israel

Eine weitere kleine Whiskyfun-Reise rund um den Whisky-Globus mit Whiskys aus aller Welt. Die heutige Tour auf Whiskyfun startet in Irland, überquert den Atlantik und hält in den USA und Kanada, stoppt in Indien und endet nach Zwischenstopps in Belgien, bei St. Killian in Deutschland und Australien abschließend in Israel. Neben vielen Erfahrungen und Spaß für Serge Valentin enthielt diese Reise auch einige gute Whiskys, wie wir in den Benotungen sehen dürfen:

AbfüllungPunkte

Hinch (43%, OB, blended Irish whiskey, bourbon, +/-2020)75
Whistlepig ‚HomeStock Crop No.004‘ (43%, OB, USA, 2021)88
Macaloney’s Caledonian ‚Invermallie‘ (46%, OB, Canada, ex-bourbon, cask #67, 2021)86
Amrut ‚Fusion‘ (50%, OB, India, +/-2021)84
Braeckman 11 yo 2009/2020 (64.5%, OB, The Real Wee Dram Society, 20th Anniversary, Belgium, first-fill bourbon, cask #132, 127 bottles)79
St. Kilian 2016/2020 ‚Signature Edition Four‘ (48%, OB, Germany84
Starward 4 yo 2016/2021 (55.7%, OB for Whic, Australia, red wine barrel, cask #10323, 240 bottle)77
Starward ‚Left-field‘ (40%, OB, Australia, +/-2020)81
Milk & Honey ‚Elements Peated‘ (46%, OB, Israel, 2020)75
Milk & Honey ‚Elements Sherry‘ (46%, OB, Israel, 2020)80
Milk & Honey 2017/2020 ‚Apex Cognac Cask‘ (59.4%, OB, Israel, 1077 bottles)83
