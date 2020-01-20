Serge verkostet: Whiskys aus Indien (mit 16 Bildern)

Around the world in 80 drams – so oder ähnlich könnte das Motto der Whisky-Weltreise lauten, die Serge Valentin in dieser Woche auf Whiskyfun unternehmen will. Obwohl: 80 Verkostungen werden es wohl nicht werden, mit acht ist heute aber ein guter Anfang gemacht.

Das Land der Wahl ist heute Indien, und zu den zwei bekanntesten Vertretern indischer Single Malts (Amrut und Paul John) gesellt sich heute mit Rampur noch ein dritter dazu, mit recht gutem Ergebnis.

Hier die Kandidaten der Verkostung:

Amrut ‘Amaze II’ (50%, OB for Single Malt Amateurs Club India, 120 bottles, 2018): 90 Punkte

Und hier natürlich noch einige Bilder aus Amrut und Paul John: