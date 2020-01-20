Montag, 20. Januar 2020, 13:47:43
Serge verkostet: Whiskys aus Indien (mit 16 Bildern)

Der erste Teil einer Whisky-Weltreise, die Serge Valentin in dieser Woche unternehmen will, führt ihn zu drei indischen Brennereien

Around the world in 80 drams – so oder ähnlich könnte das Motto der Whisky-Weltreise lauten, die Serge Valentin in dieser Woche auf Whiskyfun unternehmen will. Obwohl: 80 Verkostungen werden es wohl nicht werden, mit acht ist heute aber ein guter Anfang gemacht.

Das Land der Wahl ist heute Indien, und zu den zwei bekanntesten Vertretern indischer Single Malts (Amrut und Paul John) gesellt sich heute mit Rampur noch ein dritter dazu, mit recht gutem Ergebnis.

Hier die Kandidaten der Verkostung:

  • Amrut ‘Amaze II’ (50%, OB for Single Malt Amateurs Club India, 120 bottles, 2018): 90 Punkte
  • Paul John (OB, for Single Malt Amateurs Club India, cask #6028): 80 Punkte
  • Paul John ‘Brilliance’ (46%, OB, India, 2018): 82 Punkte
  • Amrut 2011/2016 (56.5%, OB, India, for Hot Malt Taiwan, PX, cask #4122, 624 bottles): 78 Punkte
  • Amrut 2012/2018 ‘Chronicles’ (60%, OB, India, for La Maison du Whisky, bourbon, 660 bottles): 89 Punkte
  • Paul John 7 yo ‘Kanya’ (50%, OB, India, 2018, 1,500 bottles): 85 Punkte
  • Amrut ‘Madeira Finish’ (50%, OB, India, 2018): 84 Punkte
  • Rampur ‘Vintage Select Casks’ (43%, OB, India, 2019): 81 Punkte

Und hier natürlich noch einige Bilder aus Amrut und Paul John:

  • Die Destillerie Amrut bei Bangalore. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • Die Washbacks bei Amrut sind aus Edelstahl und werden mit Spiralrohren im Inneren gekühlt. Im Raum hinter Surrinder Kumar befindet sich die Getreidemühle. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • Stills bei Amrut. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • Surrinder Kumar vor den Kesseln, in denen Energie für Amrut erzeugt wird. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • In der Abfüllhalle bei Amrut. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • Der Eingang zur Amrut Cooperage. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • Die Paul John Distillery – das Besucherzentrum. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • Die internationalen Preise für Paul John Whiskys. Beeindruckend. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • Die vier Stills der Paul John Distillery. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • Der Spirit Safe der Paul John Distillery. Bild © Whiskyexperts
  • Michael D’souza, Master Distiller Paul John Distillery. Bild © Whiskyexperts 2019
  • Im Still House der Paul John Distillery. Bld © Whiskyexperts
  • Im Hintergrund das Besucherzentrum der Paul John Distillery, davor die beiden oberirdischen Lagerhäuser. Bild © Whiskyexperts
