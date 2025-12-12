Sip Seekers, die Suchmaschine für Touren und Tastings in Schottland

Die in Edinburgh ansässige Unternehmerin Victoria Miller verfügt über 14 Jahre Erfahrung in der Whiskybranche. Gemeinsam mit einem Kollegen aus der Tech-Welt entwickelt sie ein Online-Portal, das die Buchung von Destillerie- und Brauerei-Besuchen vereinfacht. Ähnlich wie beispielsweise auch bei Flug-Suchmaschinen, ermöglicht Sip Seekers, Tastings und Touren in Brennereien und Brauereien nach Datum, Verfügbarkeit, geografischer Nähe und Getränkekategorie zu suchen.

“Scotland has world-class distilleries and alcohol producers, they deliver great experiences for customers but finding and booking these is often quite challenging. It really shouldn’t require opening multiple tabs or making multiple phone calls to decide on best options and due to this, the industry is almost certainly losing out on bookings.”

Laut Victoria Miller haben sich bereits über 50 Destillerien und Brauereien der Plattform angeschlossen, und wöchentlich kämen weitere hinzu. Und für George McNeil, ehemaliger Vorsitzender des Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festivals, komm das Projekt „genau zum richtigen Zeitpunkt für den schottischen Getränketourismus“:

“By making the visitor decision-making process smoother and more intuitive, it opens the door for distilleries to reach new audiences, while shining a light on the rich stories to be shared and told within the industry.”

“Scotland is bursting with brilliant distilleries, from the new and innovative to the historic and world-famous, each offering experiences that genuinely deserve to be shared with the world. Every site has its own story, its own people and its own sense of place. Sip Seekers is all about making that discovery effortless and celebratory. With just a few clicks, travellers can compare options and book directly with the distilleries that suit them best. We hope this simplicity will appeal to whisky, gin and beer lovers both locally and from further afield.”