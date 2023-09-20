Soeben angekündigt: Teeling Whiskey 21-Year-Old Rising Reserve Series 2

Aus Dublin werden wir über das Erscheinen des neuen Teeling Whiskey 21-Year-Old Rising Reserve Series 2 informiert, der zweite in einer Reihe von 21-jährigen irischen Whiskeys, deren erste Ausgabe bereits 2022 erschien. Er wurde drei Jahre lang in Marsalafässern aus Sizilien gefinisht, bevor er mit 46% und ohne Farbstoffe oder Kältefiltration abgefüllt wurde.

6.000 Flaschen von ihm gibt es, er wird in Kürze in irischen und britischen Shops zu finden sein sowie in näher nicht definierten internationalen Märkten. Leider hält man sich in der Aussendung auch zum Preis bedeckt, sodass wir Ihnen hier keine Informationen bieten können.

Introducing Teeling Whiskey 21-Year-Old Rising Reserve Series 2!

We are delighted to unveil the second bottling of „Rising Reserve“, our limited edition, super premium series of unique 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malts.

This follows on from the highly successful first edition released in 2022, that paved the way for our new vintage Single Malt series that is crafted to celebrate the true global Renaissance of Teeling, Dublin and Irish Whiskey, as it continues to be the fastest growing premium spirit in the world. Each release embodies the spirit of innovation that has made Teeling a trailblazer in the industry, while respecting the time-honoured traditions that underpin the art of Irish whiskey-making.



The second edition of the Rising Reserve series consists of 21-Year-Old Single Malt that was initially aged in ex-Bourbon casks for over 18 years, before being finished in high quality Marsala casks, a fortified wine from Sicily, for 3 years. This dual maturation and in particular long finishing time in the Marsala casks imparts distinctive dark fruit notes and orchard fruit married with a brown sugar cinnamon like spice. The newest addition to these rare and unique bottlings was recently honoured with the top prize of Masters in the hugely competitive Single Malt category at the Irish Whiskey Masters Awards 2023 and is a true showcase of the influence different cask types have in crafting unique expressions of aged Irish Single Malt. Limited to just 6,000 bottles, the resulting Single Malt is then bottled at 46% with no chill filtration.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented:

“The Rising Reserve Series is a celebration of the incredible journey Irish whiskey has undertaken, from its storied past to the exciting future it holds. With the second bottling, we continue to explore new avenues of flavour and character and we are excited to share this exceptional release with the whiskey community.”

Our Rising Reserve Series 2 Single Malt is bottled in a unique, dark amber, tall decanter bottle, standing proud on any shelf. The Rising Reserve Series 2 Single Malt will be available in Ireland at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, The Celtic Whiskey Shop and premium independent off licences, as well as select International Markets.

Tasting Notes

Nose: A mellow vanilla sweetness intermingles with toasted apricots, tobacco, and rich spiced fruits, along with a hint of sweet Seville oranges and toasted almonds

Palate: Creamy, warming mouthfeel with bursts of brown sugar and stewed fruits, followed by oak tannins and cinnamon spice.

Finish: Long warming finish with notes of honeysuckle, rich demerara sugar, citrus & spice.