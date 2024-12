Suntory Holdings ernennt Nobuhiro Torii zum Präsidenten

“I am deeply honoured to have been entrusted with leading Suntory Group. I am committed to ensuring the values of our founding spirit, ‘yatte minahare’ [meaning ‘dream big, take challenges’] and giving back to society, not only endure but flourish even more strongly throughout Suntory Group.

“Together, in close partnership with chairman Tak Niinami, I will lead our organisation forward with conviction and purpose. I pledge to stand at the forefront of our 40,000 employees with a deep sense of ownership, consistently embracing bold challenges as we move forward.”

Nobuhiro Torii