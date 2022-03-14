Talisker Atlantic Challenge endet mit Weltrekord (mit Video)

Die Talisker Atlantic Challenge ist vorbei – 36 Teams aus aller Welt ruderten rund 3000 Meilen über den Atlantik, von La Gomera auf den Kanaren nach Nelson’s Dockyard auf Antigua. Charlotte Harris and Jessica Oliver verbesserten den Weltrekord der Frauen dabei um mehr als fünf Tage auf 45 Tage, 7 Stunden und 25 Minuten. Sieger wurde das Schweizer Team – in etwas weniger als 35 Tagen.

Hier die offizielle Presseinfo dazu – wir gratulieren allen Teilnehmern zur wirklich herausragenden Leistung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge: Winners cross line and Diageo’s Charlotte Harris breaks World Record

On the 14th December 2021, 36 teams from around the world left the shores of La Gomera, Canary Islands to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to Nelson’s Dockyard, Antigua. Two British friends, including Diageo’s Charlotte Harris, have smashed a world record.

Every year, the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge inspires people around the globe to leave their hectic lives on dry land behind to connect with nature, and row the Atlantic Ocean in the adventure of a lifetime. Talisker Whisky have sponsored the Atlantic Challenge for seven years and share the same love for adventure and the world’s oceans.

Made up of 36 teams and 107 rowers, including five-person, all-female and solo crews, the participants have spent months, even years, preparing for this epic adventure. Competitors will experience 40ft waves, changeable weather and living off powdered food in their incredible journey to the finish line.

This year, ‘Swiss Raw’ (Swiss), were the victorious winners and completed the challenge in 34 days, 23 hours and 42 minutes, a truly inspiring achievement.

Team ‘Swiss Raw’ were the victorious winners of this year’s challenge

Talisker will enjoy a double-celebration as two British women, including Charlotte Harris a Diageo employee, also broke the world record for the fastest female pair to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Charlotte Harris and Jessica Oliver (GB) who had never rowed before, battled 30ft waves, sleep deprivation, heat, blisters, sharks and a 360-degree capsize in bad weather to complete the challenge.

Their boat “Wild Waves” finished five days ahead of their nearest rivals in the pairs category when they arrived in Antigua on January 26th. They also wiped almost five days off the previous female pairs world record in a time of 45 days, seven hours and 25 minutes.

“I initially only entered the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge because I worked at Diageo alongside Ollie Palmer who entered in 2019, and I thought if he could do it then so could I! Luckily, I had a best friend who felt the same, but we never imagined we’d be able to do as well as we did. We put our all into every second of preparation and the challenge itself, and when we realised the world record was in sight it just made us work even harder. It has been the most incredible experience from start to finish, we’ve met the most amazing people and done things we would never have thought we’d be able to do. To spend so long out on the boat was a truly unique experience, and the One For The Sea cause shows how important it is that we protect the world’s Oceans. Coming into Antigua will stay with me for the rest of my life and I’m still not quite sure it all happened, but at least I have the pictures for proof!” Charlotte Harris

Global Category Specialist, Media & Digital, Diageo

Three teams from the fleet, Anna Victorious (GB), Migaloo (NL) and Foar From Home (US), were rowing to raise awareness and funds for ‘One For The Sea’, an initiative launched by Talisker and Parley, an environmental organization, to help support the preservation of 100 million square metres of sea forest by 2023.

Talisker Whisky and Parley for the Oceans announced a new three-year partnership in 2020. To date, the collaboration has helped to conserve 40 million square metres of marine ecosystems.

The partnership forms part of Diageo’s wider commitments to “Society 2030: Spirit of Progress” our 10-year action plan to create a more sustainable world.