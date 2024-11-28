The Singleton of Glen Ord bei den World Travel Awards als World’s Leading Whisky Distillery Tour ausgezeichnet

Einen weitere Auszeichnung für ihr Besucherzentrum und dessen Angebot erhält die The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery. Bereits im Frühjahr wurde sie bei den World Travel Awards zur Scotland’s Leading Distillery Tour gekürt (neben den Auszeichnungen bei Icons of Whisky Scotland, der World Whiskies Awards und von Tripadvisor, wir berichteten). Nun kann sich die in der Nähe von Inverness liegende Brennerei auch mit dem Titel World’s Leading Whisky Distillery Tour schmücken. Diese Auszeichnung erhielt Glen Ord bei den World Travel Awards, den weltweiten Reise-Oscars, die am 24. November auf Madeira stattfanden.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir erhalten haben:

The Singleton of Glen Ord scoops global tourism award

Distillery crowned the World’s Leading Whisky Distillery Tour at the World Travel Awards

A Highland distillery has been crowned the World’s Leading Whisky Distillery tour at the global travel Oscars – the World Travel Awards.

The Singleton of Glen Ord, in Muir of Ord near Inverness scooped the award at a ceremony in Madeira on Sunday 24 November, firmly cementing the distillery’s reputation as a must visit world-class visitor destination.

The prestigious win follows The Singleton securing Scotland’s Best Whisky Distillery Tour, also awarded by the World Travel Awards earlier this year.

The distillery visitor experience, which re-opened its doors in 2022 as part of Diageo’s £185-million investment into Scotch tourism, has welcomed 78,000 in 2024, an increase of almost a third on 2023. Guests from the local community, Scotland, the UK and around the globe, have enjoyed the immersive experience of the classic distillery tour, as well as the delicious locally sourced food served in the deli and, of course, the perfectly crafted Singleton single malt.

Located on the renowned North Coast 500 route, the distillery and brand home offers a variety of experiences for visitors from near and far. From its Malt to Cask Tour, which offers visitors a unique chance to explore onsite drum maltings, sneak a glimpse into the bonded warehouse, and even taste the award-winning malt straight from the cask; to The Singleton Distillery Tour a guided introduction to the process to the superior malt, plus a tasting of three unique expressions; as well as a circular Bar & Deli area known for hosting Singleton Sessions with local musicians and showcasing the very best of Scotland’s larder.

The Singleton Distillery has won a number of awards in the past two years. It was named Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Icons of Whisky Scotland and World Whiskies Awards 2024 in December last year, as well as a Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Award having been consistently rated by the public as a five-star attraction in 2023 and 2024.

Leigh Aitken, Brand Home Manager at The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery was in Madeira to accept the award. She said:

“Being crowned the World’s Leading Whisky Distillery Tour is a moment we will never forget. Scotland is home to so many fabulous whisky experiences so to be awarded this accolade is truly an honour. Our team work exceptionally hard to give guests the best possible experience. Whether it’s trying exclusive and rare whiskies, listening to live music sessions at our Singleton Sessions, or enjoying the wonderful stories associated with The Singleton history, our visitors always leave with plenty of memories and a strong desire to return.”

Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh, the centrepiece of Diageo’s £185 million investment in whisky tourism in Scotland also received an award at the Madeira ceremony, scooping World’s Leading Spirit Tourism Experience 2024 for a second year in a row.

Find out more about the award-winning Highland distillery and discover its Singleton Pairing Experience.