The Spirits Group eröffnet The Blending House in Kentucky

The Spirits Group, ein 2017 von Monica Wolf Brown und Ashley Barnes in Louisville gegründetes Beratungsunternehmen für Spirituosen, eröffnet ihr The Blending House in Kentucky. Die neue Anlage wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Bauunternehmen The Koetter Group errichtet. Die in Indiana ansässige Firma errichtete bereits 2025 für das Whiskey House of Kentucky einen Warehouse-Komplex (wir berichteten). Die dort eingesetzte K-RAX Technologie findet auch bei The Blending House in sieben modernen Lagerhäusern mit einer Kapazität von jeweils 20.000 Fässern ihre Anwendung.

The Blending House bietet nun alle Prozesse und Dienstleistungen nach der Destillation an einem Ort. Hierzu zählt neben der bereits erwähnten modernen Fasslagerung auch fachkundiges Blending in einem separaten Sensoriklabor unter der Leitung von Master Blender Ashley Barnes. Die neue Abfüll-Anlage bietet eine Kapazität von bis zu 250.000 Kisten pro Jahr und einer Abfüllgeschwindigkeit von 35 bis 40 Flaschen pro Minute

Monica Wolf Brown, CEO von The Blending House, erklärt:

“As the distilled spirits industry evolves, the strategies that built brands over the past decade won’t necessarily sustain them in the decade ahead. “We built The Blending House to give brands a reliable base of operations, allowing producers to protect quality, operate efficiently, and grow without the capital burden of building and operating their own facility. Currently, there are no other facilities like it in Kentucky or the US. “We were built to bottle, with no competing priorities. When brands work with us, they know their production isn’t an afterthought; it’s our core mission.”

Matt King, director of operations bei The Blending House, erklärt: