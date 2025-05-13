Trossachs Cooperage öffnet in Callander, Stirlingshire

Eine neue Böttcherei entsteht in Schottland!

Dank einer Investition von £1,3 Millionen schafft Gründer Gary Drummond, Böttcher in zweiter Generation mit über 18 Jahren Berufs-Erfahrung, eine neue Böttcherei in Callander, Stirlingshire. Die Trossachs Cooperage wird im ersten Jahr 12 neue Arbeitsplätze schaffen. Unter anderem werden dort vier langjährige Böttcher mit insgesamt über 120 Jahren Erfahrung tätig sein. Zudem stellt die Cooperage vier Auszubildende ein, die Garys Vater – selbst ein erfahrener Böttcher – betreuen wird. Die Böttcherei wird in neu errichteten Räumlichkeiten auf dem Cambusmore Estate in Ballachallan untergebracht sein. Diese werden derzeit umfassend modernisiert, bevor die Trossachs Cooperage dann im Mai 2025 ihren Betrieb aufnehmen kann.

Die Anlage wurde im Sinne der Nachhaltigkeit errichtet und hat sich dem Ziel verschrieben, keine Abfälle zu produzieren. Alle Abfallmaterialien – von Verschnitt bis Sägemehl – werden recycelt, wiederverwendet oder zu Brennholz verarbeitet, das dann im traditionellen Verjüngungsprozess verwendet wird. Die Trossachs Cooperage hat bereits das Interesse mehrerer Brennereien geweckt und mit der Borders Distillery auch bereits ihren ersten Kunden gewonnen. Mit der Zeit möchte Gary die Böttcherei auch um ein Besucherzentrum und ein Café erweitern.

Mehr über die neue Trossachs Cooperage können Sie in der folgenden englischsprachige Pressemitteilung erfahren, sowie auf der der Website der Böttcherei:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Trossachs Cooperage reignites coopering craft in Callander with £1.3m investment boost for Scotland’s whisky industry

The new cooperage brings 12 skilled jobs, apprenticeships, and renewed confidence for the sector

13 May 2025 – A new coopering facility backed by £1.3million investment is to be launched in a major vote of confidence in Scotland’s Scotch whisky industry.

Adam Hardie, Gary Drummond and Alan Wright

Gary Drummond, a second-generation cooper with more than 18 years of experience, has founded Trossachs Cooperage — a new coopering facility based in Callander, Stirlingshire.

Creating 12 skilled local jobs in the first year, four long-service coopers who bring more than 120 years of combined experience to the business are some of the first to join the team. Trossachs Cooperage is also investing in the future of the craft, with four apprentices to be recruited.

Alan Wright, Gary Drummond and Adam Hardie

Working towards becoming a certified training hub and a member of the National Cooperage Federation, the cooperage will deliver the apprenticeship training, offering a customised SVQ Award. Gary’s father — himself an experienced cooper — will also be mentoring the apprentices as they learn the coopering craft.

The cooperage will be based at newly secured premises on the Cambusmore Estate, Ballachallan, which are currently undergoing a comprehensive fit-out ahead of operations beginning in May 2025. It will feature custom-built, state-of-the-art machinery, including a high-spec rejuvenation system with the latest safety features.

Alan Wright, Gary Drummond and Adam Hardie

The business is backed by a Scottish investment group comprising successful business entrepreneurs with a proven track record, including directors Alan Wright and Tim Allan. Alan brings extensive senior management experience from some of the whisky industry’s leading names, while Tim adds broad commercial insight through his roles as former President of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and Chair of V&A Dundee.

Gary Drummond, who honed his craft at Diageo’s Carsebridge and Cambus cooperages, said:

“The Scotch whisky industry is a pillar of Scotland’s food and drink economy, but coopering — a centuries-old craft — has faced serious challenges. Skills shortages and limited repair capacity have led to hundreds of thousands of casks being scrapped, which if repaired and rejuvenated could have gone back into circulation. Subsequently, distillers are forced to solely rely on costly first fill casks. “Trossachs Cooperage aims to reverse that trend by repairing, rejuvenating, and hardening oak casks to make them fit for fill — reducing waste, cutting costs, and lowering environmental impact. Our ethos is built on skills, sustainability, and Scottish craftsmanship, and we are incredibly proud to drive this forward from Callander. “The support from our investment group, along with the strategic guidance from partners like Johnston Carmichael, has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life — especially at a time when investment and renewed confidence in the Scotch whisky sector are so vitally needed.“

Chaired by David Ovens, Joint Managing Director at Archangel Investors, the project has benefited from the early and ongoing support of leading business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael, legal specialists Thorntons, and property expert Jonathan Sutton. Johnston Carmichael played a pivotal role in identifying and connecting the right partners, using their extensive network and deep industry insight to bring together a team with the expertise needed to drive the project forward.

Adam Hardie, Business Development Partner and Head of Food & Drink at Johnston Carmichael, said:

“Trossachs Cooperage is exactly the kind of entrepreneurial venture Scotland’s food and drink sector needs. With its ethos rooted in tradition, yet firmly focused on the future, it has been a pleasure to support Gary. “The commitment to inspiring and shaping the next generation of coopers is remarkable, and I have every confidence that this business will quickly become a valuable asset to Scotland’s iconic whisky industry.”

Built with sustainability at its core, the facility is committed to achieving zero waste. All waste materials — from offcuts to sawdust — will be recycled, repurposed, or converted into firewood, which will be used in their traditional rejuvenation process. The cooperage will also be powered by 100% renewable energy, drawn from both solar and wind sources, ensuring minimal environmental impact across its operations.

Gary Drummond

Trossachs Cooperage has already attracted interest from multiple distillers and secured its first customer, The Borders Distillery, who will support the traditional rejuvenation process. The company also has bold plans for expansion in the coming months.

John Fordyce, Managing Director at The Borders Distillery, said:

“Gary and the team have committed to reviving traditional rejuvenation methods for casks and we are delighted to be sending up our first batch ready for the opening. The initiative taken by Trossachs and the investors is forward thinking and bold. It opens up opportunity for Borders and we are looking forward to our collaboration.”

Over time, Gary also has ambitions to expand the facility to include a visitor centre and café — creating a space to celebrate Scotland’s coopering heritage while supporting local tourism and community engagement.