HintergrundLowlands

Von Compass Box über Halewood Artisanal Spirits zu Lochlea: Jillian Boyd wird Master Blender der Farm-to-Farm-Distillery

Nach dem Abgang von John Campbell in die USA war die leitende Position bei Lochlea vakant - jetzt hat man sie mit Jillian Boyd besetzt

Die Lowland-Destillerie Lochlea hat eine neue Master Blenderin und damit eine neue Gallionsfigur nach dem Abgang von John Campbell in diesem Jahr: Jillian Boyd, bislang Matser Blenderin bei Halewood Artisanal Spirits (als Nachfolgerin von Kirstie McCallum – wir berichteten) und davor Whisky Maker und Brand Ambassador bei Compass Box.

Boyd freut sich über die neue Aufgabe:

I am so thrilled to become part of the incredible team at Lochlea. With passion and enthusiasm at the heart of everything they do, I cannot wait to contribute to their journey and help to shape the future of their exceptional whisky.

Auch der Besitzer von Lochlea, Neil McGeoch sieht in ihr die ideale Ergänzung fürs Team. Er sieht ihre Erfahrung, ihr Wissen und vor allem den Erfolg der von ihr bei Compass Box geblendeten Whiskys als wichtige Assets für Lochlea.

