Von Compass Box über Halewood Artisanal Spirits zu Lochlea: Jillian Boyd wird Master Blender der Farm-to-Farm-Distillery

Die Lowland-Destillerie Lochlea hat eine neue Master Blenderin und damit eine neue Gallionsfigur nach dem Abgang von John Campbell in diesem Jahr: Jillian Boyd, bislang Matser Blenderin bei Halewood Artisanal Spirits (als Nachfolgerin von Kirstie McCallum – wir berichteten) und davor Whisky Maker und Brand Ambassador bei Compass Box.

Boyd freut sich über die neue Aufgabe:

I am so thrilled to become part of the incredible team at Lochlea. With passion and enthusiasm at the heart of everything they do, I cannot wait to contribute to their journey and help to shape the future of their exceptional whisky.