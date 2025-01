Neu: Lochleay 6yo, der zweite Whisky von Lochlea mit Altersangabe

“It’s been such a pleasure to start my time at Lochlea with the creation of our six-year-old single malt. Three oloroso casks provide a rich depth, with flavours of juicy, ripe berries, sticky dates, and candied ginger. Complementing this, three Bourbon barrels add a touch of sweetness, with delicate vanilla and light caramel lending a brightness that allows the fruit and sweetness from all six casks to truly shine. The finish is rich and lingering, with silky tannins and warm oak spices rounding out the whisky.”

Master Blenderin Jill Boyd