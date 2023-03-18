Whiskyfun: Angus besucht Irland

Als Nachschlag zum gestrigen St. Patrick’s Day (wir hoffen, Sie konnten ihn schön feiern) bringt Angus MacRaild heute auf Whiskyfun eine Verkostung von 13 Whiskeys – davon einige von Teeling, ein Readbreast, ein Egan’s und unabhängig abgefüllte Bottlings.
Teeling nimmt in dieser Verkostung die beiden Extremplätze ein, als Sieger mit 91 Punkten und als Nachzügler mit 77 Punkten. Aber sehen Sie selbst, hier ist die Tabelle der Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Egan’s Endeavour Irish Single Malt (46%, OB, -/+ 2022)
|81
|Teeling Small Batch (46%, OB, -/+ 2022)
|77
|Redbreast 12 yo (40%, OB, -/+ 2022)
|87
|Irish Single Malt #1 13 Year Old ‚Batch 3‘ (46.8%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 1726 bottles)
|83
|Irish Single Malt #2 15 Year Old ‚Batch 6‘ (50.2%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 1900 bottles)
|85
|Irish Single Malt #2 16 Year Old ‚Batch 5‘ (50.2%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 990 bottles)
|86
|Teeling 15 yo 2006/2022 (57.8%, OB for The Duchess, cask #6210, virgin Amburana Brazilian hardwood, 216 bottles)
|78
|Irish Single Malt 18 yo 2002 (51.7%, Club Qing ‚Fairy Tale Series‘, cask #3354, bourbon barrel, 227 bottles)
|86
|Irish Single Malt 1993 25 yo (50.8%, Club Qing ‚Undine Reserve‘, barrel, 119 bottles)
|90
|Cooley ’11 yo‘ 1992/2019 (53.4%, Cadenhead’s for Campbeltown Malts Festival, barrel)
|90
|Teeling 25 yo (50.7%, OB for Bresser & Timmer, cask #100132, rum cask, bottled 2021)
|89
|Teeling 28 yo (43.7%, OB for Seek The Ultimate and Rudder, cask #10704, rum cask, bottled 2020)
|90
|Teeling 28 yo (44.1%, OB for Whisky Lustre, cask #10681, rum cask, bottled 2020)
|91