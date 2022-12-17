Samstag, 17. Dezember 2022, 15:13:44
Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet 3x Isle of Raasay

Sehr gute Bewertungen für die drei jungen Whiskys der Inselbrennerei

Die Isle of Raasay Distillery ist der Fokus der heutigen Verkostung auf Whiskyfun, die – wie meist an Samstagen – Angus MacRaild übernimmt. Nachdem die Brennerei noch nicht lange Whisky produziert, sind die drei verkosteten Abfüllungen noch relativ jung, was sie aber nicht davon abhält, Angus zu überzeugen. Der fünfjährige Whisky kann sogar 90 Punkte einheimsen.

Hier unsere tabellarische Übersicht der Verkostung:

AbfüllungPunkte

Isle of Raasay ‚Distillery Special Release‘ (52%, OB, 2022)85 
Isle Of Raasay 2017/2022 (56.1%, Berry Brothers & Rudd, cask #23, 1st fill barrel + oloroso and PX sherry finish, 240 bottles)90
Isle Of Raasay 2019/2022 (59.5%, OB for Royal Mile Whiskies, cask #22, ex-rye barrel + PX sherry finish, 163 bottles)88
