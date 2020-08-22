Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Diverses aus der Speyside

Das neue Tasting von Angus MacRaild, der für Serge Valentin am Samstag das Ruder auf Whiskyfun übernimmt, beschäftigt sich heute mit verschiedenen namenlosen Speysidern (darunter auch teaspooned Whiskys aus Balvenie und einen teaspooned Glenfiddich, die wenigstens durch ihren Kunstnamen ihre Herkunft verraten) – diesmal aber sind es vornehmlich Abfüllungen aus der Gegenwart, nicht so wie sonst gerne bei Angus antike Abfüllungen. Das einzige Bottling, das etwas älter ist, kann Angus dabei gar nicht überzeugen.
Hier die Wertungen der Verkostung:
- Old Elgin 8 yo (40%, Gordon & MacPhail, mini, 1980s): 68 Punkte
- Burnside 27 yo 1989/2016 (46.5%, Cadenhead Small Batch, two bourbon barrels, 288 bottles): 89 Punkte
- Burnside 28 yo 1989/2018 (46.2%, Archives ‘The Fishes of Samoa’, cask #4556, hogshead, 84 bottles): 85 Punkte
- Burnside 28 yo 1991/2020 (45%, C Dully Selection, cask #7367, bourbon barrel, 199 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Speyside Malt 26 yo 1992/2018 (51.6%, Liquid Treasures ‘Snakes’, bourbon barrel, 270 bottles): 86 Punkte
- Wardhead 21 yo 1997/2018 (55.5%, Liquid Treasures ‘Entomology’, bourbon hogshead): 84 Punkte
- Speyside #3 8 yo ‘Batch 1’ (50.7%, That Boutique-y Whisky Co): 82 Punkte
- Artis Secretum 2011/2018 (67.1%, Whisky Illuminati ‘Solaria Series’, cask #900284, sherry butt, 150 bottles): 82 Punkte
- The Old Speysider 27 yo 1992/2019 (46.3%, Svenska Eldvatten, bourbon hogshead, 257 bottles): 89 Punkte
- Speyside #5 23 yo ‘Batch 4’ (49.1%, That Boutique-y Whisky Co for Hanshe, 451 bottles): 86 Punkte
- Speyside Blended Malt 45 yo 1973/2019 (45.1%, The Whisky Exchange ‘Magic of the cask’ for The Whisky Show, cask #6, sherry butt, 549 bottles): 89 Punkte