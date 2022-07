Whiskyfun feiert 20. Geburtstag mit Jubiläumstastings – Acht Sherry-Legenden

For me, this ‚globalisation‘ of whisky is one of the greatest emergent trends, and as a Scot I feel it only strengthens Scotland in forcing it to rise to the challenge. You only have to see how many more tasting sessions are devoted on WF to other countries these days to get a sense of this expansion. Although, I would argue, these kinds of legendary old bottlings are still of huge importance in the whisky psyche. They cast a very long shadow in the whisky hive mind.

Angus MacRaild, Whiskyfun.