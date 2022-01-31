Writers‘ Tears bringt Sonderabfüllung zum 100. Erscheinungstag von Jame Joyce’s Ulysses

Vor 100 Jahren ist Ulysses von James Joyce erschienen, in einem kleinen Verlag in einer Auflage von 1000 Exemplaren, weil die großen Verlage mit diesem „Schweinkram“ nichts zu tun haben wollten. 100 Jahre später gehört dieses „meistnichtgelesene“ Buch zum Kanon der Weltliteratur – und der irische Whiskey Writers‘ Tears bringt eine Sonderausgabe zu diesem Jubiläum, unterstützt von speziellen Events, die über das ganze Jahr verteilt stattfinden werden.

Die Sonderausgabe ist eine spezielle Abfüllung des Writers‘ Tears Copper Pot, und wir haben alle Infos dazu und zum Rahmenprogramm (Literaturfreunde vormerken: Am Mittwoch um 20 Uhr unserer Zeit gibt es eine Live-Lesung aus der Sweny’s Pharmacy in Dublin auf Facebook) in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung erhalten:

Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey to release special collector’s edition to honour the centenary of James Joyce’s Ulysses

Writers’ Tears will stage Programme of Celebrations for the Centenary of Ulysses across 2022.

Celebrations commence this Wednesday (2nd February) on the anniversary of the centenary with FREE 7pm Facebook Live reading from 1st Edition copy of Ulysses at Sweny’s Pharmacy, which features in Ulysses.

Carlow, Ireland – 31, January 2022: Writers’ Tears®, the super-premium Irish whiskey, has announced its plans to release a special, limited edition, collector’s bottling of its Writers’ Tears – Copper Pot expression to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the 1922 publication of James Joyce’s novel, Ulysses. The design of the bottling will feature a well-known location and chapter from Ulysses.

Writers’ Tears – Copper Pot is a rare blend of Single Pot Still and Single Malt whiskeys. It is inspired by the golden era of Irish whiskey, pot still distillation and the creative thinkers and artists that define Irish culture, particularly those of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Writers’ Tears will undertake a year-long programme of events, in-person and online, where patrons of the Irish whiskey can join with others in celebrating and gaining insights into what many consider to be the greatest novel of the 20th century.

The first event of the ‘Writers’ Tears Ulysses Centenary Programme’ will take place on the anniversary of Ulysses’ first publication this Wednesday, 2nd February. There will be a FREE 7pm Facebook Live reading from Writers’ Tears 1st Edition copy of Ulysses at Sweny’s Pharmacy, Lincoln Place in Dublin – Sweny’s Pharmacy, Lincoln Place, Dublin | Facebook.

Following the author’s own visit to the pharmacy in 1904, Sweny’s features prominently in Episode 5 of Ulysses, titled ‘The Lotus Eaters’. The 1st edition copy to be used in the Sweny’s celebratory reading is No. 1,479 of 2,000 published in 1922 by Egoist Press. It is the personal copy of Writers’ Tears creator, and the co-founder of Walsh Whiskey, Bernard Walsh.

Announcing the Writers’ Tears Ulysses Centenary Programme, co-founder, Bernard Walsh, said:

“Ulysses is a global treasure, not just a national one, and we invite everyone to explore and enjoy it, page by page, with us. You don’t have to read all of it, let alone understand it, but by engaging with it in different ways it will open up and reveal itself to you – just like a good whiskey.”

The Writers’ Tears Ulysses Centenary Programme will include:

The release of a special, limited edition, collector’s bottling of Writers’ Tears – Copper Pot.

Viewings of and readings from a 1st edition copy of Ulysses (No. 1,479 of 2,000 published in 1922 by Egoist Press) throughout the year.

Live and online events in association with Sweny’s Pharmacy of Lincoln Place, Dublin. Writers’ Tears is a supporter of Sweny’s and its programme of celebrating Irish literary greats, since 2019 (www.sweny.ie/news).

Writers’ Tears is supporting a short film and pilot for a series titled Remarkable Women: The Tale Behind Ulysses about the six women who supported James Joyce so he could write and publish Ulysses. The film was written by Jane Applegate and Margaux Dupont, directed by Dupont and co-produced by VLAM! Productions in Paris and Greenlit Productions in Helsinki.

Writers’ Tears is supporting the international release of a hybrid documentary, also about the women behind the publication of Joyce’s masterpiece, being produced in the United States titled “Left Bank: The Film”. The production team are – Azadeh Nikzadeh: Producer; Lisa Reznik: Director; Terence Taylor: Editor & Motion Graphics and Eva Zelig: Co-Director.

Support of Centenary Bloomsday 2022 celebrations in Ireland, France and the United States.

Support of the Borris House Festival of Writing & Ideas, 2022.