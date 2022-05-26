Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey veröffentlicht Collector’s edition zur Feier von James Joyce’s Roman Ulysses

Dass bei Writers‘ Tears, dem irischen Whiskey von Walsh Whiskey, Literatur und vor allem James Joyce hoch im Kurs stehen, hat das Unternehmen schon mit einem speziellen Whisky zum 100. Erscheinungstag des Romans unter Beweis gestellt (wir berichteten hier). Nun gibt es eine spezielle Collector’s Edition, und dazu wieder ein interessantes Rahmenprogramm. Über beides informiert die untenstehende Presseaussendung:

Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey releases collector’s edition bottle to honour the centenary of James Joyce’s novel Ulysses

Carlow, Ireland – 25, May 2022: Writers’ Tears® super-premium Irish whiskey has released a limited, collector’s edition bottle of its Copper Pot expression. The bottling commemorates the centenary of one of the world’s most renowned literary works – James Joyce’s Ulysses. The limited-edition bottle, designed by Studio Minerva of London, features a striking screen-print and line drawing of Sweny’s Pharmacy, which Joyce himself visited in 1904 and features in Episode 5 of Ulysses.

Supported philanthropically by Writers’ Tears, today Sweny’s Pharmacy is a cultural centre dedicated to celebrating Joyce and Ireland’s other great writers through daily readings, both online (Facebook) and in the pharmacy.

The special Writers’ Tears Copper Pot release is limited to just 5,442 bottles and is available in Ireland (including at The Loop in Dublin Airport), Austria, Canada, France, Germany and the UK at a . RRP of €45/ STG£35.

Announcing the release of the special bottling, Bernard Walsh, Creator of Writers’ Tears and Managing Director of Walsh Whiskey, said: “Celebrating Ireland’s literary greats has always been at the core of Writers’ Tears and there is none greater than James Joyce. We are delighted to play our part in supporting Joyce’s legacy through Sweny’s Pharmacy, which is a piece of perfectly preserved living history from Joyce’s Victorian Dublin.”

Ulysses

Joyce’s epic novel is about regular people going about their lives on a single day in Dublin – 16th June, 1904. The novel is celebrated on the same historic date every year. The day is known as ‘Bloomsday’, after the main character Leopold Bloom, and Joycean enthusiasts dress in Victorian attire and visit venues that feature in the novel all across Dublin.

The Writers’ Tears Ulysses Centenary Programme

Writers’ Tears is celebrating the centenary of Ulysses with a programme of activities including:

Sunday June 12th

A drinks reception at the International James Joyce Symposium in MOLI (Museum of Literature Ireland, Dublin).

Wednesday June 15th

A reading from Ulysses and whiskey tasting evening led by Bernard Walsh (creator of Writers’ Tears) at a Joycean venue (Dublin, Ireland).

Thursday June 16th (Bloomsday)

Complimentary ‘Hot Toddy’s’ (whiskeys) for swimmers and spectators at Fitzgerald’s of Sandycove, a pub close to Dublin’s Forty Foot bathing place – the venue of the opening scene in Ulysses.

Supporting the screening of the documentary ‘Remarkable Women’, about the women who influenced the first publication of Ulysses, at MOLI (Museum of Literature Ireland, Dublin).

