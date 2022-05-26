Neu: The Epicurean „Glasgow Edition“

In der Remarkble Regional Malts Serie von Douglas Laing steht der Epicurean für den Blended Malt der Lowlands – und nun widmet der unabhängige Abfülller mit dem The Epicurean „Glasgow Edition“ der lebensfrohen und genussbetonten Stadt im Westen eine eigene Ausgabe. Der Blended Malt ist in Fassstärke abgefüllt (56,8% vol.) und nur begrenzt erhältlich. Der The Epicurean „Glasgow Edition“ sollte ab sofort erhältlich sein und kostet 62 Euro. Hier die weiterführenden Infos zu ihm:

The Epicurean Pays Homage to City of Glasgow with Launch of New Cask Strength Glasgow Edition

Award-winning Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky brand, The Epicurean, today reveals a new release dedicated to “his” home City of Glasgow – also home to independently family-owned parent company, Douglas Laing & Co. This limited-edition expression marries together the finest Single Cask Single Malts from the Lowland region of Scotland and is offered at a natural cask strength of 56.8% alcohol, proudly without colouring or chill-filtration. Strictly limited to just 3,000 bottles globally, this release is expected to be snapped up quickly.

Presented in a black bottle with gold foiling and packaged in a premium gift tube, the “striking” black and gold design was inspired by the 1920’s Art Deco visual arts era, the same era that inspired The Epicurean’s brand character – a true Glasgow gentleman. Tasting notes are said to reveal “fresh fruits with lashings of runny honey and sweet raspberry jam”, a dram the Douglas Laing team describe as a “spectacular melody of sweet flavours”.

To support the new release, the team behind the iconic Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky brand have partnered with local bar KONG to host an official launch event where invitees will get the chance to sample this new, limited edition bottling plus enjoy several Epicurean based cocktails.

Commenting on the special edition bottling, Cara Laing, Marketing Director, said:

“The Epicurean Glasgow Edition takes our hats off to the culturally unique city that we call home and perfectly encapsulates the ever-friendly, vibrant and energetic spirit of Glasgow. The exceptional liquid quality and premium packaging pay tribute to the values held by our Epicurious gent, who is ever the life and soul of the party and a connoisseur of fine food and drink.” Cara Laing, Marketing Director

The Epicurean Glasgow Limited Edition will be available from specialist Whisky retailers around the world, plus online retailers, from May 2022. It carries a suggested retail price of £52.50 / €62.00.

ABOUT THE EPICUREAN

Meet The Epicurean – our 1930s Glasgow man, a real cheeky character who was ever the life and soul of the party and a connoisseur of fine food and drink. A master of versatility, this fresh, zesty, grassy marriage of the finest Lowland malts is perfect for cocktail hour or simply for sipping.