Writers‘ Tears Cask Strength Vintage 2022 erschienen

Die 12. Ausgabe von Writer’s Tears, limitiert auf 7920 Flaschen weltweit, ist heute von Walsh Whiskey vorgestellt worden. Die AUsgabe 2022 ist in Fassstärke abgefüllt und kostet 140 Euro.

Hier alle zusätzlichen Infos und die Tasting Notes:

Release of 12th (2022) Vintage Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey

12th Release of the super-premium Writers’ Tears Cask Strength whiskey is limited to 7,920 bottles worldwide (2,100 USA & 5,820 RoW)

Carlow, Ireland – 7 April 2022: The 2022 vintage of Writers’ Tears Cask Strength whiskey, the 12th edition of the super-premium expression from Walsh Whiskey, has been released. It is a unique cask strength whiskey crafted through an exceptional marriage of aged Single Pot Still and Single Malt Whiskey. Both whiskeys are triple distilled, natural non-chill filtered and aged in American Oak Bourbon barrels. This year’s vintage is bottled at 54.6% ABV. Each bottle is individually numbered and carries the signature of Writers’ TearscreatorandWalsh Whiskey Co-founder – Bernard Walsh.

The 2022 release is limited to 7,920 bottles. The super-premium whiskey is for sale across selected markets worldwide, with 2,100 bottles destined for the USA and 5,820 distributed across the rest of the world, including Travel Retail. Stockists and distributors of Writers’ Tears internationally can be identified through the search function on the Walsh Whiskey web-site – Buy | Writers‘ Tears | The Irishman Premium Irish Whiskeys (walshwhiskey.com) . The RRP is USD$150/ €140.

Announcing this year’s cask strength release, Writers’ Tears creator and Co-founder of Walsh Whiskey, Bernard Walsh, said:

“Cask strength Irish whiskey is still quite rare, but our vatting combining both Pot Still and Single Malt is truly unique. Consumers are looking to trade-up their Irish whiskey experience and this is a genuine super-premium expression that has steadily built a following internationally over the last 12 years”

Tasting Notes to the 2022/ 12th Vintage of Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey

Nose: Pear drops and candied fruits.

Taste: Heather honey, fennel and cinnamon spice.

Finish: Creamy chewy toffee.