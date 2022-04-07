Acht Mitarbeiter und Kunden von Diageo zu Keepers of the Quaich ernannt

Erst vor kurzem ist die erste von zwei diesjährigen Auszeichnungsveranstaltungen der Keeper of the Quaich über die Bühne gegangen – und unter den neuen Keepern, die für ihre Leistungen rund um den schottischen Whisky in den Zirkel aufgenommen wurden, befinden sich auch Mitarbeiter und Kunden von Diageo.

Diese stellt das Unternehmen in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung, die uns aus London erreicht hat, vor:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DIAGEO HONOURS SCOTCH WHISKY HEROES AT KEEPERS OF THE QUAICH

Eight Diageo nominees inducted as Keepers of the Quaich and one as Master of the Quaich at prestigious industry honours event.

BLAIR CASTLE, PERTHSIRE, SCOTLAND, 4th April 2022 – Diageo, the leading global distiller, has recognised a number of key employees and stakeholders for their exceptional contribution to Scotch whisky at the bi-annual Keepers of the Quaich banquet.

Keepers of the Quaich is the international society established by the Scotch whisky industry to celebrate the outstanding commitment of those involved in the production, promotion and protection of the world’s finest distilled spirit.

The latest Keepers of the Quaich banquet was held at the historic Blair Castle in Perthshire on Monday 4th April and saw 43 people inducted as Keepers of the Quaich and five people honoured as Masters of the Quaich from 15 countries around the world, including India, Mexico, South Africa, France and Sweden.

Amongst those honoured as Masters of the Quaich – the industry’s highest accolade – was Diageo’s Edward Pilkington, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer for North America, in recognition of 30 years in the industry during which he has led Scotch growth for the company in the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the US and Canada.

Diageo also had eight nominees accepted as Keepers of the Quaich, including five employees and three stakeholders, all who have demonstrated an exceptional contribution to Scotch whisky.

Diageo nominees:

Julie Bramham, Global Brand Director, Johnnie Walker: Twenty-two years in marketing with Diageo, working primarily on Johnnie Walker in roles in the UK, Europe, India and now leading global marketing of the world’s number one selling Scotch whisky.

Twenty-two years in marketing with Diageo, working primarily on Johnnie Walker in roles in the UK, Europe, India and now leading global marketing of the world’s number one selling Scotch whisky. James Mackay, Head of Rare & Exceptional Spirits: A 27-year career in Scotch, working in Asia for a range of brands before joining Diageo in 2015 to lead its private client business.

A 27-year career in Scotch, working in Asia for a range of brands before joining Diageo in 2015 to lead its private client business. Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India: Leading the growth of Scotch whisky in India for over 22 years and helping Johnnie Walker become the first imported spirit brand to touch the 1 million case sales barrier in India. He has also been instrumental in the growth of Bottled-in-India Scotches to reach 1.5 million cases.

Leading the growth of Scotch whisky in India for over 22 years and helping Johnnie Walker become the first imported spirit brand to touch the 1 million case sales barrier in India. He has also been instrumental in the growth of Bottled-in-India Scotches to reach 1.5 million cases. Jackie Robertson, Master Distiller, Brora Distillery: After joining the industry 17 years ago, Jackie has distilled some of the finest Single Malt Scotch Whiskies in the industry at Cardhu, Royal Lochnagar and Talisker distilleries, before being elevated to the rank of Master Distiller at the iconic Brora Distillery.

After joining the industry 17 years ago, Jackie has distilled some of the finest Single Malt Scotch Whiskies in the industry at Cardhu, Royal Lochnagar and Talisker distilleries, before being elevated to the rank of Master Distiller at the iconic Brora Distillery. Claudia Schubert, President of US Spirits & Canada: Has played an instrumental role in popularising Scotch whisky during a 20-year career with Diageo in Europe and North America, including driving brand partnerships such as that between Johnnie Walker and Game of Thrones.

Stakeholder nominees:

Shatbhi Basu, Partner, Creative Consultants; STIR Academy of Bartending: A legend in the Indian hospitality industry having spent four decades as a bartender, beverage consultant, author, TV presenter and educator, always with Scotch whisky at her heart.

A legend in the Indian hospitality industry having spent four decades as a bartender, beverage consultant, author, TV presenter and educator, always with Scotch whisky at her heart. Puneet Chhatwal, CEO, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd: With close to 4 decades in the hospitality industry, Puneet has contributed immeasurably to the fame and popularity of Scotch whisky in India and globally.

With close to 4 decades in the hospitality industry, Puneet has contributed immeasurably to the fame and popularity of Scotch whisky in India and globally. Manish Pardasani, Director (Chairman), Mumbai Wines & Trades Private Ltd: One of India’s leading retail entrepreneurs, Manish has played a powerful role in growing the popularity of Scotch whisky in India through his innovative approach to retail.

Speaking of the event, Ewan Gunn, Senior Global Scotch Whisky Brand Ambassador for Diageo said:

“It has been fantastic to see such recognition for those across our Scotch whisky teams in Diageo and our partners in India at this year’s Keepers of the Quaich banquet – creating a valuable moment for us all to come together and celebrate their important contribution to this spirit, craft and industry that means so much to us all.”

The April Banquet also marked the introduction of Diageo’s Ian Smith as Chair of Keepers of the Quaich, one of the most distinguished industry leadership positions, with responsibility for running the Keepers Management Committee and presiding over the Blair Castle ceremony for a three-year term.

Commenting on becoming Chair, Ian Smith said: