Ab 10. November: Wolfburn Nauthiz, die 10. Kylver Edition, im Wolfburn-Webshop erhältlich

Die Kylver Edition von Wolfburn geht in die zehnte Runde: Der Wolfburn Nauthiz wird ab 10. November 13 Uhr unserer Zeit im Wolfburn Webshop erhältlich sein. Es wird 979 Flaschen davon geben, jede zum Preis von £89,99 (zuzüglich der leider bei Bestellungen aus UK nicht unerheblichen Gebühren aus Steuern, Versand und Zoll).

Der Wolfburn Nauthiz stammt aus Oloroso-Fässern und zwei First Fill Bourbon Fässern, der Whisky im ältesten davon ist neun Jahre alt. Dazu kommt noch ein kleiner Anteil aus einem Oloroso-Octave.

So beschreibt die Destillerie den Wolfburn Nauthiz:

the tenth instalment in Wolfburn’s flagship collectors’ series is a significant milestone for the distillery and to mark it we have crafted a very special dram indeed. Created from a unique combination of one of our very first Oloroso hogsheads, married with two first-fill bourbon barrels, and with the addition of a tiny – and incredibly mature – Oloroso octave, it is sweet, dark and luxurious. The oldest of these casks is over nine years of age and the youngest almost eight years – so this is also the longest-matured Kylver release ever. There are 979 bottles in total, all individually numbered.

Und auch die offiziellen Tasting Notes haben wir für Sie:

Nose: Rich and sweet. Demerara sugar meets hazelnuts and toffee. Wait a moment and secondary flavours also shine through: dark chocolate and caramel, to name just two.

Palate: The texture is creamy and luxurious. Savour it for a moment and you’ll find butterscotch and marzipan come to the fore, closely followed by a dark chocolate tang and just a hint of cinnamon.

Finish: Truly one of our best, the subtle sweet tones glide gently away, leaving a trace of caramel at the very end. Delicious