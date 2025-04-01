Ab heute erhältlich: Royal Salute 21 yo Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition

Ein weiteres Bottling in der Polo Edition des Blended Scotch Royal Salute führt diesmal nach Rio de Janeiro. Die siebte Ausgabe in dieser Reihe, kreiert von Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, enthält Whiskys der Braeval Distillery, die in First-Fill-Fässern reiften und frische, blumige und grasige Noten bieten. In harmonischer Verbindung mit anderen in amerikanischen Eichenfässern gereiften Malt Whiskys, die süße und cremige Vanille- und Kokosnoten mitbringen, entsteht ein außergewöhnlich weicher Blend, heißt es in der Presseaussendung.

Royal Salute 21 yo Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition wird in einem leuchtend grünen Krug präsentiert und ist ab heute in limitierter Auflage im Fachhandel weltweit zu einem UVP ab 190 US-Dollar erhältlich. Mehr zu dieser Abfüllung erfahren Sie auf royalsalute.com und in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

EMBRACE THE SPIRIT OF RIO AND A HARMONY OF FLAVOURS WITH THE ROYAL SALUTE 21 YEAR OLD RIO DE JANEIRO POLO EDITION

[1st April 2025] Royal Salute, the master of exceptionally aged Scotch whisky, invites whisky lovers and cultural vultures alike to embrace the spirit of Rio de Janeiro with the latest addition in its iconic Polo Collection; the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition.

Born from a unique legacy, Royal Salute’s enduring affinity with polo is the inspiration at the heart of this contemporary collection of limited-edition whiskies. The 21 Year Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition, the seventh in the series, captures the vibrant soul of Rio de Janeiro, the undisputed capital of Brazilian polo. Here, amidst the fields of Helvetia and the energy of Rio’s streets, the sport thrives with an unparalleled passion, echoing the exhilarating blend of skill, honour, and grace shared by both polo and Royal Salute’s exceptional whiskies.

As a tribute to this emblematic location, Royal Salute’s Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, expertly crafted the bespoke 21 Year Old Blended Malt whisky with a rich, fruity flavour that echoes Rio’s famously dynamic culture. A portion of this complex blend includes precious whiskies from Braeval Distillery matured in first-fill casks, offering fresh floral and grassy notes, reminiscent of Rio’s lush green landscape. Working harmoniously with other malt whiskies aged in American Oak casks, which bring sweet and creamy vanilla and coconut notes, the resulting blend is superbly smooth.

Commenting on the latest release, Sandy Hyslop said:

„Coming alive with the creamy sweetness of vanilla and coconut, the fruity notes in this blended malt whisky are like an intricate dance – much like the Bossa Nova performed on a warm Brazilian evening. To make a blend as special as its inspiration, we incorporated Braeval whisky matured in first-fill casks. This has not only allowed us to give it a new dimension, but it also resulted in a taste experience as captivating and multi-layered as Rio itself, a true representation of the city’s irresistible charm.”

Capturing the energy of Rio de Janeiro, the exquisite 21 Year Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition is presented in a vivid green flagon, echoing the city’s breathtaking green landscapes, elevated with luxurious golden accents as a nod to the iconic Brazilian flag. This exceptional whisky is protected within a beautiful presentation box, showcasing Rio’s dramatic cityscape juxtaposed against its stunning natural beauty.

Royal Salute World Polo Ambassador, Malcolm Borwick, comments:

“The popularity of polo in Brazil is at an all-time high, which along with the stunning landscapes and dynamic energy, is somewhere I’ve always really loved to play and spend time. The city’s cultural energy is electric, and so it’s a fitting destination to honour within the Royal Salute Polo Collection. I look forward to savouring this new blend after my next polo match there.”

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition is available in limited quantities at specialist retailers globally from 1st April 2025 at an RRP from $190 USD. Follow @royalsalute and visit royalsalute.com to discover more.