Scotch Whisky Association zu Investitionen in ein Scotch Whisky Fass

Erst gestern berichteten wir erneut über betrügerische Praktiken im Investmentsektor Whiskyfässer und Fasshandel. Anlass waren die Recherchen und Berichte der Investigativ-Journalistin Samantha Poling, die bei der BBC veröffentlicht wurden.

Am Schluss unseres gestrigen Posts zitierten wir aus einem Artikel bei The spririts business, die „Scotch Whisky Association sei sich des Problems durchaus bewusst und besorgt, aber Fassbesitz und Betrugsprävention fallen nicht in ihren Zuständigkeitsbereich“. Heute nun veröffentlicht die Interessensvertretung der schottischen Whiskydestillerien spezielle Hinweise, was Sie bei der Investition in ein Fass Scotch Whisky beachten sollten.

„Several companies promote individual ownership of a Scotch Whisky cask as worthwhile and potentially lucrative. Potential investors should carefully assess the sales offer, carry out due diligence and take appropriate advice. The Scotch Whisky Association is not able to offer advice on the purchase or sale of casks as an investment and is not responsible for regulating the whisky cask market. Nevertheless, we believe that potential investors should understand something of the structure and operating methods of the industry to assess the risk vs reward of cask investment proposals.“