Aberlour präsentiert seinen 50 Jahre alten Whisky

Ganze fünf Jahrzehnte reifte der bisher wohl älteste Single Malt der Speysinde-Brennerei Aberlour, der sich bereits ankündigte. Aberlour 50 Year Old ist weltweit auf nur 20 Flaschen limitiert, erscheint heute am 11. November 2025 und ist bei The Whisky Exchange zum Preis von £31.000 erhältlich (wir haben um 14.10 Uhr die Angabe des Preises korrigiert).

Jede Karaffe des Aberlour 50 Year Old befindet sich in einem maßgefertigten Eichenschrank, der vom Designer John Galvin, bekannt für seine preisgekrönten zeitgenössischen Arbeiten, handgefertigt wurde. Jedes einzelne Stück wurde aus zwölf Eichenholzdauben gefertigt. Die Außenseite ist so geschnitzt, dass sie die Maserung und Struktur der natürlichen Rinde widerspiegelt. Jeder Eichenschrank enthält einen Sockel aus gefrästem Granit, der direkt aus dem Stein des historischen, stillgelegten Lagerhauses der Destillerie stammt.

Mehr zu Aberlour 50 Year Old inklusive Tasting Notes und einigen Bildern der Abfüllung in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

A RARITY BEYOND COMPARE: ABERLOUR UNVEILS 50 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT WHISKY

11th November – Aberlour, the meticulously crafted Speyside single malt whisky, proudly unveils its first 50 Year Old whisky. This ultra-rare release, limited to just 20 bottles worldwide serves as a powerful testament to Aberlour’s unwavering commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship that has been honed over generations.

The landmark, limited edition, 50 Year Old stands as a distinguished testament to five decades of patient maturation and the meticulous cask selection perfected by generations of Aberlour’s makers. It marks a pivotal moment in time, shaped by the careful guardianship of Aberlour’s Master Distiller, Graeme Cruickshank, and his team.

The whisky itself presents a remarkable depth and complexity, inviting connoisseurs on a sensory journey. On the nose, it reveals a medley of soft fruits: ripe apricot, red apple and pear, accented by the fragrant sweetness of cantaloupe melon. These notes unfurl over a backdrop of toasted hazelnut, light meringue and marshmallow dipped in milk chocolate, with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon bringing gentle warmth and a deeper whisper of toasted oak. The palate evolves into a symphony of sweet and tangy orange marmalade, intertwined with rich creamy vanilla fudge, followed by flavour notes of vanilla custard tart, their sweetness offset by the vibrancy of stem ginger soaked in syrup. It culminates in a finish that is both long and sweet, with a delicate hint of spice that lingers.

Beyond the whisky, the commitment to exceptional craftsmanship extends to the presentation. Each decanter of the Aberlour 50 Year Old is housed within a stunning bespoke oak cabinet handmade by designer John Galvin, known for his award-winning contemporary work. Galvin draws inspiration from the very casks that nurtured this precious whisky for half a century. Meticulously constructed from twelve oak staves, each distinctive piece is a testament to time-honoured cooperage techniques, with its exterior carved to reflect the ridges and textures of natural bark, telling the story of the wood’s transformation.

Adding to its heritage and collectability, each presentation case includes a unique milled granite plinth. This is hewn directly from the stone of the distillery’s historic, decommissioned warehouse, offering whisky collectors and appreciators an opportunity to own a piece of Aberlour history.

Graeme Cruickshank, Aberlour’s Master Distiller, says:

„The Aberlour 50 Year Old is more than just a whisky; it’s a living legacy, a culmination of time, nature, and the unwavering dedication of our craftspeople. Each drop tells a story of five decades of careful nurturing, reflecting the unique character of our Speyside home and the deep expertise passed down through the distillery’s history. This is truly an expression for those who seek the exceptional and the storied.“

Tasting Notes

The nose: Opens with a medley of soft fruits: ripe apricot, red apple and pear, accented by the fragrant sweetness of cantaloupemelon. These notes unfurl over a backdrop of toasted hazelnut, light meringue and marshmallow dipped in milk chocolate, with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon bringing gentle warmth and a deeper whisper of toasted oak.

The palate: A flourish of orange marmalade leads, entwined with rich creamy vanilla fudge. As the palate reveals itself, vanilla custard tart flavours emerge, their sweetness offset by the vibrancy of stem ginger soaked in syrup.

Finish: Long and sweet, with a hint of spice that lingers.

The Aberlour 50 Year Old will be released on 11 November 2025 and will be available exclusively at The Whisky Exchange for £31,000 and it’s ABV is 45.2%.

For more information about Aberlour and its distinguished portfolio, please visit www.aberlour.com or follow @aberlour on social media.