Aedda’s Farm Distillery möchte zentraler Bestandteil der englischen Whiskyszene werden

In Adstock, Buckinghamshire, England hat die Aedda’s Farm Distillery den Plan, zu einem führenden Unternehmen auf dem englischen Spirituosenmarkt zu werden. Die Brennerei verwendet für ihren Brandy, Eau de Vie und Liköre ihre Früchte aus dem eigenen Obstgarten. Auf eigenen Feldern baut die Farm verschiedene Getreidesorten für ihre Spirituosen an, und möchte draus einen leichten, fruchtigen Single Malt sowie weitere Getreidespirituosen produzieren.

Ab diesem Jahr können Besuchende bei Führungen die Aedda’s Farm Distillery und das neue distillery visitor experience kennen lernen. Hinter der Brennerei steht eine Investition von über 1,5 Millionen Pfund. Das Team der vier Gründern möchte in den nächsten drei Jahren mindestens fünf weitere Arbeitsplätze zu schaffen – von Spezialisten für Besuchererlebnisse bis hin zu Brennern und schließlich auch Ausbildungsplätze.

Im Laufe des Jahres wird ein exklusiver Gründerclub der Aedda’s Farm Distillery eröffnet. Den ersten Unterstützern bietet dieser dann einen ersten Einblick in die entstehende Brennerei, und ermöglicht den Zugang zum wachsenden Sortiment der in Kleinserien hergestellten Spirituosen.

Mehr Infos zur Aedda’s Farm Distillery finden Sie auf der Website der Brennerei, sowie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Buckinghamshire Farm Distillery sows seeds of success for regenerative spirit production

Aedda’s Farm Distillery, in Adstock, Buckinghamshire, is embarking on an ambitious plan to become a leader in the English spirits market, with an expanded range of products and distillery visitor centre set to launch in the coming months.

Nurtured from field to glass, Aedda’s Farm Distillery will use fruit from its own orchard to produce brandy, eau de vie and liqueurs, as well as its own fields to grow a variety of grains for its distinct spirits.

Aspiring to become a core part of the English whisky scene, the farm distillery will eventually produce a light and fruit-forward single malt, as well as other grain spirits which represent the best of English ingredients.

Later in 2025, visitors to the distillery will be able to experience farming life, production, and the best of what the English countryside has to offer with guided tours, before enjoying a glass of the core product range.

L-R: Nathan Reed – Co-founder, MD & Head Distiller, Jo Nicholson – Co-founder, Chairman & Farmer, Tom Martin – Co-founder, Holly Reed – Co-founder & COO

The distillery project represents an over £1.5m investment into the rural Buckinghamshire economy. Alongside a team of four founders, it is hoped at least five more jobs will be created in the next three years as part of this commitment, from visitor experience specialists to distillers, and eventually, apprenticeships.

Nathan Reed, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Aedda’s Farm Distillery, commented:

“This year marks a series of really exciting milestones for our business. Customers have responded so well to the small range of products we’ve already been able to create and sell, and this has spurred us on to have a range of products ready to go in the coming months.

“The distillery visitor experience will truly bring the brand to life and give our customers a taste of the experimental approach we are taking on the farm. Over time, we will be trialling different grains and finishes to produce a unique range of spirits, something that we are lucky enough to be able to do with our own fields and the expertise of our team.”

In further commitment to sustainability and the surrounding landscape, the farm is proud to champion regenerative practices including polycropping to improve soil health and reduce the need for fertilisers and waste reduction methods whereby by-products from the distillation process will be reused for animal feed or recycled in a way that fits the natural landscape.

Nathan added:

“The social, economic and environmental impact of the distillery is of huge importance to us. We know the value of steady employment opportunities in rural areas and will be very proud to expand the team in the near future.

“We look forward to taking both customers and the wider community along on our journey.”

An exclusive Aedda’s Farm Distillery Founders Club will be launching later in 2025, offering early supporters a first look at the distillery as it takes shape, the chance to experience the farm and the craft behind every drop, and privileged access to the evolving range of its small-batch spirits.

For more information, please visit https://aeddasfarmdistillery.com .

About Aedda’s Farm Distillery:

Aedda’s Farm Distillerycrafts premium spirits with a true field-to-glass ethos. Nestled in the heart of rural Buckinghamshire, the distillery draws on the land around it—using fruit from its own orchards to create liqueurs, brandy, and eau de vie, and growing select grains for its distinctive range of spirits.

More than just a distillery, Aedda’s Farm Distillery aims to become a leading name in English whisky, while breathing new life into the farm it calls home. The vision extends beyond production—inviting both UK and international visitors to explore and reconnect with England’s countryside.

Aedda’s Farm Distillery is currently developing an immersive visitor experience, set to launch in late 2025. Guests will learn about the journey of spirits from grain to glass, and how regenerative farming methods are being used to protect and enrich the land for future generations.

Visitors will get a true taste of rural life—exploring the farm, witnessing the production process, engaging in outdoor activities, and taking a guided tour, finishing with a tasting of Aedda’s Farm Distillery’s signature spirits.

This project represents an investment of over £1.5 million into the local Buckinghamshire economy. With a founding team of four, the distillery plans to create at least five additional jobs by 2028, ranging from distillers and visitor experience specialists to future apprenticeship opportunities