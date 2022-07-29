Aktionäre von Brown-Forman wählen Direktoren, Vorstand genehmigt Bardividende

Es mag unter unseren Lesern einige geben, die in Brown-Forman, den Mutterkonzern von Jack Daniel’s und anderen Brennereien (u.a. BenRiach, Glendronach und Slane Irish Whiskey) nicht nur flaschenmäßig investiert sind. Für diese – und alle interessierten Leser – hat uns das Unternehmen eine englischsprachige Pressemitteilung übermittelt, die von einer Direktorenwahl unter den Aktionären von Brown-Forman berichtet, und vor allem von der Zustimmung des Aktionärkonsortiums zu der vorgeschlagenen Bardividende ($0.1885 cents pro Anteil und Quartal).

Hier die Info, ausnahmsweise samt sämtlichen Hinweise zu „Forward-Looking Statements„, die das Gesetz in den USA verlangt – sie sind unserer Meinung nach interessante Lektüre zum Thema „was bei Investments auszugsweise alles schief gehen kann“…

Brown‑Forman Stockholders Elect Directors and Board Approves Cash Dividend

LOUISVILLE, Ky.-July 28, 2022 – Brown‑Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA, BFB) stockholders met today at the regularly scheduled annual meeting of stockholders and elected the slate of directors recommended by the Board of Directors as submitted in the company’s 2022 Proxy Statement. They also approved the company’s 2022 Omnibus Compensation Plan and ratified the selection of the independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2023.

Campbell P. Brown, Chair of the Board of Directors, thanked the company’s stockholders for their commitment to Brown‑Forman and celebrated the resiliency and accomplishments of Brown-Forman’s employees.

“We balance Brown-Forman’s 152-year history with the opportunities of today. Our bold perspectives have influenced our journey, enabling us to confidently reshape our portfolio over time and lean into our special culture to grow and endure,” Mr. Brown stated. “We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders and contributions of our employees, together they offer continued proof that there is ‘Nothing Better in the Market’ than Brown-Forman.”

Lawson E. Whiting, Brown-Forman’s President and Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the company’s investments, consistency in performance, and position of strength.

Mr. Whiting stated,

“Brown-Forman has endured since 1870 because of the strength of our brands, the consistency of our performance, and the spirit of our timeless values. In today’s meeting, we affirmed our belief in both our strategic priorities and our long-term growth algorithm. This supports our aims to deliver mid-single digit organic top-line growth and high-single digit organic operating income growth over the next decade.”

In a subsequent meeting, the Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1885 cents per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 6, 2022. Brown‑Forman has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 78 consecutive years and has increased the regular cash dividend for 38 consecutive years.

Brown-Forman

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/ .

