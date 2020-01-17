Freitag, 17. Januar 2020, 14:38:34
Arbikie Distillery exportiert in Zukunft auch in die USA

Die Brennerei ist damit bereits in 15 Ländern vertreten...

Die Arbikie Distillery (sie hat vor zwei Jahren den ersten schottischen Rye Whisky seit über 100 Jahren auf den Markt gebracht) freut sich über den Abschluss eines Vertriebsdeals für den amerikanischen Markt, der ja zu den wichtigsten Exportmärkten für Scotch zählt. Laut einem Bericht in Scottish Field exportiert der Familienbetrieb, der neben Whisky auch Vodka und Gin produziert, damit bereits in 15 Länder.

David Stirling, Director der Brennerei, sagt dazu:

‘We are delighted to have agreed this landmark export distribution deal as we celebrate 2020 and our fifth birthday. Our aim has always been to disrupt the luxury spirits market by stressing the traceability of our base ingredients and how these impact on flavour.

‘Our philosophy has always been about sustainability, innovation and quality, and our global consumers are very much buying into the opportunity to trace the ingredients in their spirits. It’s extremely important to us that consumers know where the produce comes from, and we can literally show them the field the ingredients are grown in.

Der Vertrag wurde mit einem der führenden US-Importeure abgeschlossen, wobei der Name des Distributors nicht explizit genannt wird.

Die Arbikie Distillery will übrigens in diesem Sommer auch ihr Besucherzentrum eröffnen, sodass man sie dann auch besichtigen kann.

