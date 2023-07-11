Benromach ergänzt die Contrasts-Serie mit den neuen Air dried und Kiln dried Virgin Oak Abfüllungen

Zwei neue Whiskys gesellen sich zur Benromach Contrasts-Serie – und es sind zwei Abfüllungen, die sich schön dafür eignen, unterschiedliche Herstellungsmethoden auch geschmacklich zu demonstrieren. Es geht dabei um die Trocknung der Eichendauben für die Fässer, die entweder an der Luft oder im Darrofen geschehen kann.

Die beiden im Jahr 2012 in der Speyside-Destillerie von Gordon & MacPhail destillierten Abfüllungen (natürlich auch einzeln erhältlich) sind mit 46% vol. abgefüllt und beide rauchig, der Benromach Contasts Kiln Dried ist laut Destillerie aber etwas süßer als der Benromach Contasts Air Dried.

Preise nennt die Presseaussendung nicht, auch nicht den Zeitpunkt der Verfügbarkeit in Deutschland; wir informieren Sie natürlich dann zu gegebener (und wohl nicht allzu ferner) Zeit:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Benromach adds to its limited-edition Contrasts range with Air dried and Kiln dried Virgin Oak expressions

Benromach Distillery in Speyside has announced that it has added two new limited-edition whiskies to its popular Contrasts range which aims to surprise and delight drinkers with variations on the signature smoky Benromach style, by maturing spirit in different and interesting ways.

Distilled in 2012 and bottled earlier this year, the new Contrasts Air Dried Oak and Contrasts Kiln Dried Oak whiskies showcase the subtle nuances and flavours generated by different techniques used to dry the wooden staves that make up the casks.

With an ABV of 46%, both whiskies offer drinkers a lingering smoky finish but with differing flavour profiles. The first variant features oak which has been air dried for three years before toasting, providing the whisky sweet vanilla fudge notes followed by fresh peppermint and oak. And its kiln dried counterpart features whisky matured oak that was air dried for two years then put in a kiln to accelerate the drying process. This increases the interaction of spirit and wood, gifting the whisky a sweeter, more malted biscuit nose with lemon barley sugar and mixed tropical fruit flavours.

Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager at Benromach, said:

“At Benromach, our aim is to always produce whisky by hand that has real, genuine character. Our Contrasts range allows us to experiment and explore new flavours. “These two new whiskies were created from a deliberate experiment to see if different approaches to drying wood might have an impact on the flavours. They demonstrate how small changes can have a significant effect on taste – and that’s the intriguing nature of the air- and kiln-dried variants. “We usually use virgin oak casks only with our Contrasts Organic whisky, so it’s been a great chance to see how our traditional lightly peated spirit reacts to this cask type, as well as the air drying versus kiln drying stave preparation. “It will be exciting to see how whisky drinkers interpret the drams and their differences, and hearing which one they prefer and why.”

For more information on Benromach Distillery or its Contrasts range, please visit: www.benromach.com