Glenallachie veröffentlicht Batch #3 des GlenAllachie 30yo Cask Strength Single Malt

Nur 2400 Flaschen gibt es vom neuen Batch der ältesten Abfüllung in der Core Range der Destillerie Glenallachie, den GlenAllachie 30yo. In PX-, Oloroso- und amerikanischen Virgin Oak Fässern gereift, wurde er mit der natürlichen Farbe und ohne Kühlfiltration in Fassstärke mit 48,9% vol. abgefüllt.

In UK kostet die neue Abfüllung 670 Pfund, den Preis hier in Deutschland können wir Ihnen noch nicht nennen, er wird sich aber wohl in ähnlichen Gefilden bewegen.

Hier die Presseaussendung der Brennerei:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

NEW 30-YEAR-OLD GLENALLACHIE ANNOUNCED

World-leading Master Distiller Billy Walker releases Batch 3 of The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Single Malt

Independent Scotch whisky firm The GlenAllachie today announces the next iteration of its oldest and most exclusive core range expression: The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Batch 3.

Spearheaded by long-standing whisky maker Billy Walker, who celebrated reaching a half-century in the industry last year, the leading single malt producer was met with substantial global demand upon the release of previous batches of the vintage release.

Batch 3 (UK RRSP £670) – a limited release of just 2,400 bottles worldwide – is encased in a luxurious royal blue presentation box with suedette cushioning and gold foil detailing.

The third instalment unifies outstanding casks that held antique Speyside single malt dating back to the early 1990s: an assemblage of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso Sherry hogsheads, as well as several American virgin oak casks.

The exceptional quality whisky was extensively monitored before being hand-selected by expert blender Walker from the distillery’s impressive stocks exceeding 50,000 casks across 16 on-site warehouses.

Said to “embody Sherry-matured indulgence”, the rare Scotch whisky’s flavour profile boasts sophisticated waves of rich espresso, chocolate-covered hazelnuts, grated ginger and stewed plums.

Once expertly blended by Walker, the distinctly elegant single malt was bottled at its natural cask strength of 48.9% ABV, without the addition of artificial colouring and unchill filtered.

Reflecting on the super-premium release, Walker comments:

“The GlenAllachie team and I are thrilled to bring the next batch of our oldest core expression to market. Bottlings of this age and quality undeniably demonstrate the reward for patience and perseverance in whisky making. “Our heather honey-forward distillate stands up well to ageing in rich Sherry wood, and the casks selected for this bottling certainly showcase this incredible union. Expect a refined whisky that exudes notes of rich cocoa, orange zest, honeycomb and cinnamon – a true delight.”

The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Batch 3 will become increasingly available from global specialist retailers over the coming weeks, with a UK RRSP of £670.