Brave New Spirits kündigen The WhiskyHeroes, Batch #2 an

Der aus Glasgow stammende unabhängige Abfüller Brave New Spirits hat heute Batch #2 von The WhiskyHeroes vorgestellt, dessen Abfüllungen ab September im Fachhandel zu finden sein sollten. Sechs Bottlings sind für alle Länder vorgesehen, für UK und Deutschland wird es zusätztliche eigene Abfüllungen geben.

Zwar werden die Whiskys aus Batch #2 in der Presseaussendung nicht extra aufgelistet, aber das Bild, das wir mit ihr veröffentlichen, lässt sich problemlos vergrößern – dort sollten alle Infos zu sehen sein.

Hier jedenfalls die Presseinto, die ir erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Brave New Spirits Announce The WhiskyHeroes, Batch 2

Glasgow-based independent bottler, blender & distiller Brave New Spirits have announced the next releases in their WhiskyHeroes series. The new range includes 6 different bottlings for general release, with additional whiskies offered as exclusives releases for selected markets, including the UK & Germany. 2 single cask rums from Australia & Belize – The Rum Rogues – will also be available.

In keeping with the initial releases from earlier this year, WhiskyHeroes batch 2 will feature single malt and single grain whiskies from a range of regions & distilleries, including Tamdhu, Glendullan, Inchgower & North British. Each bottle will carry an age statement and has been matured or finished in either Bourbon or a variety of Sherry barrels, including PX, Palo Cortado & Oloroso, offering a wide selection of classic Scotch Whisky flavour profiles.



The whiskies, all either single cask or small batch releases, will also feature bold, brave & colourful WhiskyHeroes labels & edition names, based on vintage-era adventure novels and artwork. Launch activities for the range will include in-person and virtual tastings in conjunction with WhiskyHeroes international distribution partners, attendance at several major whisky festivals in the UK, Europe & Asia and bespoke events with whisky clubs and followers of the WhiskyHeroes social media pages. Recently, whisky fans in Germany were also able suggest the name for one of the new releases, with the most popular title being given to one of the new releases there.



A spokesperson for Brave New Spirits said, “We’re looking forward to seeing the new WhiskyHeroes range reaching whisky fans around the world, and to supporting retailers & distributors with their events throughout the busy end of year period. The WhiskyHeroes range is now available in more countries than ever before and are also the first releases from Brave New Spirits to be available in countries such as Denmark, Sweden & Uruguay.”

Please follow The WhiskyHeroes on Instagram, or visit www.bravenewspirits.com for further information.

About Brave New Spirits

Brave New Spirits were established in 2020 and are based at their own bonded warehouse in Glasgow. They produce a number of whisky brands, including The Highland Shepherd Single Malt & Lighthouse Blended Scotch, along with their limited-edition Cask Noir and Whisky of Voodoo ranges.

In August 2023, the company were granted planning permission for their first distillery. Witchburn, In Campbeltown, will have a production capacity of more than 2 million litres per year, and will be powered by green & renewable energy sources. The Distillery is scheduled to begin spirit production in early 2025.