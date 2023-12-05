Britischer Online-Händler Crurated veröffentlicht Samaroli Macallan Single Cask 1997

Bislang ist der Online-Händler Crurated (members only, Mitgliedschaften gibt es ab null bis 600 Euro pro Monat) für seine seltenen Weine bekannt – laut einer Presseaussendung, die wir gestern erhalten haben, erweitert er nun aber seine Geschäftstätigkeit auch in seltene und wertvolle Spirituosen. Dass sich darunter vornehmlich Whiskys befinden werden, verwundert wohl wenig.

Den Beginn macht man mit einem Samaroli Macallan Single Cask 1997, aber auch andere Abfüllungen werden folgen. Infos dazu in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung, die wir um die Einträge für Nicht-Whiskys gekürzt haben:

Online Retailer, Crurated Launches into the World of Prestige Spirits

Partnering with the world’s most celebrated distilleries including exceptional curations from Samaroli Macallan, The Glenturret and Royal Salute

London, 4th December 2023 | Following the success of fine and rare wine sales on Crurated’s online retail platform, today the brand announces their expansion into the prestige spirits category. Granting consumers insider access to some of the world’s most sought-after collections and casks, connecting them directly to producers.

Working with world renowned brands and up and coming players within the industry, the release calendar includes; Maison Lineti, a Samaroli bottling of The Macallan, The Glenturret, Royal Salute, Camus, Dictador, and Ballantine’s within the first half of 2024.

The first spirit to launch, Samaroli Macallan Single Cask 1997, represents the prime expression of Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This Samaroli-selected cask was filled in 1997 and bottled just over 2G years later in 2023, with only 108 bottles of this rare Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky produced worldwide. With a rich dark amber and brown sherry hue, this whisky presents an excellent expression of sherry cask maturation. It immediately captivates with its sweet and delightful notes, beginning with dark fruits like plums, morello cherries, figs, and dates. These are followed by the indulgent aroma of milk chocolate and the subtle presence of dried fruits, including dry figs and hazelnuts. Floral undertones emerge with hints of dry violets and dried dark red roses, accompanied by a gentle spice blend of black pepper, cinnamon, and a touch of cloves. As it evolves, it transitions into darker and heavier notes, oIering sweet tobacco, licorice, maple syrup, and black coIee. On the palate, it starts with a pungent burst, only to become completely smooth, soft, and rounded, with a lingering sensation of milk chocolate. The finish is a true pleasure, exceptionally smooth and satisfying to the palate. Sourced by Samaroli – one of the world’s iconic bottling aficionados – the liquid matured in a Sherry Oloroso first fill hogshead cask, resulting in a unique expression where a premium independent bottler meets one of the most prestigious distilleries in the world. Following last months record breaking auction which saw The Macallan 192G eclipse historical prices to become the most expensive wine or spirit ever sold at auction, Crurated’s inaugural spirit release of the Samaroli Macallan Single Cask 1997, merges two excellences in a single edition, with members invited to place their bids for this collectors item.

Specially selected by Crurated, this Single Malt Scotch Whisky hails from Speyside and was distilled at the world’s most iconic distillery. The spirit was crafted in a pot still at the historic old distillery of The Macallan in 1997. A truly rare gem, liquids from this distillery, handpicked by independent bottlers, are no longer readily available following the distillery restricting the use of its name on non-o cial bottlings in the early 2000s. This rarity makes this selection exceptionally unique. It represents a pure expression of a first-fill Oloroso Sherry cask, aged in a traditional Dunnage warehouse, where the whisky matures under perfect conditions.

Working closely with the pioneers of Vintage Whisky, Maison Lineti, the distillery which draws inspiration from the world of Fine Wine and bridges the divide between the two worlds. ‘First Drops’ will see the very first liquid released since the brand’s inception in 2019. Intense and unrepeatable, ‘First Drops’ will be available to purchase directly from the distillery via Crurated. With a choice of three casks; ex-Bourbon first fill, ex-Cognac and ex-Ruby Port – the later two exclusively available via Crurated – members will be able to bid for full casks which will be aged for as long as the owner desires. Owners will then be invited to bottle their own liquid, guided by Maison Lineti’s Whisky Master, Dr Magali Picard. Conceived by entrepreneurs from the world of fine wine, combining innovation and tradition, Maison Lineti sets itself apart, crafting French Single Malt Whiskies that uphold the standards and savoir-faire of some of the most iconic Grand Crus. A signature style will underpin every Maison Lineti Whisky – traversing vintage and age, the liquid is characterised by Roral and mineral notes, enhanced on the palate by a balanced acidity and a hint of freshness.

The collection of The Glenturret expressions will include The Glenturret 50 Years Old, from Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery. With only 150 bottles produced, this expression is housed within a striking black crystal decanter produced by luxury French crystal house, Lalique. The Glenturret’s Trinity Series in Lalique – a limited-edition single malt series in collaboration with Lalique – will open for bidding in early 2024. The series celebrates the three touchstones – Provenance, Prowess and Passion – that underpin The Glenturret’s approach to whisky making. With only 320 decanters of each, The Glenturret Provenance and The

Glenturret Prowess celebrate the craft, commitment and patience required to create a whisky of such depth and richness of spirit. In addition, three rare single malts – 25 Years Old, 30 Years Old and 35 Years Old – released in highly limited numbers from the distillery’s 2023 Core Collection will open for bidding in early 2024.

An exclusive cask, specially selected by Crurated and bottled by Royal Salute will see the release of a unique blend finished in a rare peated quarter cask. A testament to the spirit, this bespoke bottling will be available to purchase in individual bottles in early 2024. Come spring, single bottles of Ballantine’s 40-year-Old Scotch blended Whisky, Mezcal Amarás, hailed by some as ‘The Macallan of Mezcal’ and a collection of Dictador Rums, as well as further releases from Maison Lineti will also launch on the marketplace.

Fostering a long-term partnership with Samaroli, Crurated will release other unique expressions by this illustrious bottler in 2024. OIering a portfolio of spirits including Whisky, Rum and Armagnac, these will include two rare bottled cask Rums; Samaroli Caroni 1997 and Samaroli Jamaica H. 1993 – each of which oIer drastically diIerent Ravour profiles due to ageing in Scotland in a continental climate, as opposed to Jamaica – as well as Samaroli Springbank 1997 – a Scotch Single Malt Whisky. Historical bottlings by Samaroli will also be available to bid for across the categories of Armagnac, Whiskies and Rum. Samaroli’s distinctiveness lies in the meticulous cask selection, maturation in a proprietary ageing warehouse, and expert blending, resulting in a final spirit that is unique and unparalleled. Consistently releasing a limited number of bottles each year, Samaroli creates distinctive expressions with every iteration.

“This move is a testament to the unwavering commitment by the Crurated team to deliver unparalleled access, quality and authenticity to our global community of members. Our team is changing the paradigm in spirits, as we successfully did with wine and will continue to do so as we expand into other verticals. Moving into the spirits market will excite our existing members, provide us with opportunities to attract new customers and nurture people’s passions across both categories and beyond.” Alfonso de Gaetano, CEO and Founder of Crurated.

Crurated believes that all curious minds deserve access to great products, from novices to long-standing collectors and beyond. Currently, there are four diIerent memberships, starting from complimentary explorer options, increasing to various levels of paid membership; as well as a ‘shop’ section on the website, which is accessible to all. The diIerent membership types come with additional benefits, including being able to store hundreds of bottles of a recently acquired fine wine, or access to rare vintages, invitation-only events and bespoke service. Trust is at the core of the community, with cutting-edge technology and impeccable storage systems, members can rest assured that their purchases will reach them in perfect condition with a unique blockchain code, which provides transparency and asset value protection.

New spirits allocations are set to be released every two weeks, and consumers can expect an impressive selection of Whiskies, Rums, Cognacs, Armagnacs and more.

With further releases and category launches planned throughout 2024, Crurated will again host a carefully crafted annual calendar of unique events with producers and artisans, taking place in the USA, Europe and Asia. Crurated is a pioneering blockchain-based wine and spirits community that certifies the authenticity of every bottle it sells with an NFT and ensures that all wines and spirits come directly from the producers.

About Crurated

An innovative online retailer that is reinventing access to fine and rare products and experiences. Crurated oIers insider access to the best lifestyle products and experiences the world has to oIer. OIering its members insider access which brings people closer to their passions. Trust is the core pillar on which Crurated is built; from the quality and traceability of the product, directly from the supplier to the innovative blockchain technology which guarantees every purchase.

In 2023 Crurated was announced auction partner of Golden Vines® Auction, managing the bidding process through the Crurated platform and building custom software features. The company also has partnerships with Edmiston, one of the world’s most successful and respected yacht brokerage companies, and Satopia Travel, the purpose led travel experiences company.

The Crurated team has an unwavering commitment to deliver unparalleled quality and authenticity. Crurated brings more value to both the producer and the customer by eliminating the traditionally long distribution chain and because all parties can be assured of the provenance of the products. Crurated’s members are passionate consumers and collectors; a key audience Crurated’s producers want to actively connect with, as well as being made up of younger demographic who are enriching their knowledge through the content and experiences Crurated oIers.