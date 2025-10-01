Brown-Forman veröffentlicht King of Kentucky 17yo Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Mit 5.000 Flaschen Gesamtauflage wäre der King of Kentucky 17yo Kentucky Straight Bourbon, der von Brown-Forman jetzt in seiner Ausgabe 2025 angekündigt wurde, eigentlich ein Release, der über den amerikanischen Markt hinaus gehen könnte – allerdings war von seinen sieben Vorgängern niemals etwas in Europa zu sehen (abgesehen von einer Flasche, die zu einem exorbitanten Preis angeboten wird), sodass wir davon ausgehen müssen, dass Fans gut gereifter Bourbons ihn in den USA besorgen müssen (zum Preis von 399 Dollar pro Flasche). Aufgepasst: Es sind Einzelfassabfüllungen, die aus insgesamt 63 Fässern stammen und mit einer Alkoholstärke von 62,2% vol. bis 67,5% vol. abgefüllt wurden.

Hier die Presseaussendung von Brown-Forman zum Release:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Aged to Perfection: The 2025 King of Kentucky Release Is a 17-Year-Old Masterpiece

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — King of Kentucky, one of the most sought-after bottles in American whiskey, returns in 2025 for its eighth year with a high-proof single barrel expression aged for 17 years.

„This is the ultimate expression of American whiskey—a bold, robust bourbon that has been aged to perfection,“ said Brown-Forman Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris. „These 63 barrels, personally selected and tasted from the highest-quality warehouses, are a true masterpiece.“

Only 5,000 bottles were produced from the 63 single barrels, with proofs ranging from 124.4 to 135. Morris personally selected these barrels from the 4th floor of Warehouse J and the first floor of Warehouse G at the Brown-Forman Distillery. The liquid is from two production dates in 2007.

King of Kentucky was established in 1881 as a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Brown-Forman acquired the brand in 1936 from Selected Kentucky Distillers and discontinued it in 1968. In 2018, Brown-Forman revived the label, paying homage to the brand’s past. Due to the rarity of these barrels, there is no defined annual volume.

All bottles, with suggested retail price of $399, are filled, bottled, wax-dipped, and numbered by hand inside a custom canister. Each bottle provides details including the proof, age, warehouse location, lot number, serial number, and barrel number.