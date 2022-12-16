Buffalo Trace Distillery füllt achtmillionstes Fass Bourbon seit der Prohibition

Vor vier Jahren erst waren es sieben Millionen Fässer – nun kann die Buffalo Trace Distillery im Bundesstaat Kentucky stolz die Befüllung des achtmillionsten Fasses verkünden und feiern.

Einen Bericht vom Festakt finden Sie untenstehend mit der Presseaussendung, die uns die Brennerei für unsere Leser geschickt hat:

BUFFALO TRACE DISTILLERY FILLS 8 MILLIONTH BARREL OF BOURBON SINCE PROHIBITION

Distillery’s increased production results in milestone just 4 years after filling 7th Millionth Barrel

FRANKFORT, Franklin County, Ky (Dec. 15, 2022) – Buffalo Trace Distillery made history today by filling its eighth millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition. Unlike previous milestones which took an average of 12 years to achieve, the eighth millionth barrel comes just four years after the seventh millionth barrel (filled in 2018), due to the $1.2 billion expansion efforts at the Distillery over the last several years. On hand to mark the occasion was Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer and Buffalo Trace Distillery officials, including third generation team member Freddie Johnson whose family has been involved in every millionth barrel since 1942.

“Over the past few years, we’ve doubled our fermenters, added more grain cookers and more barrel warehouses, all in an effort to make more bourbon. We’ve filled a record number of barrels every year, as evidenced by how fast we moved from the seventh millionth barrel to the eighth millionth barrel. Now that we have our new still house starting up, we’ll be able to double the output of our whiskey production, so we’re going to be reaching 9 million barrels before you know it!” Harlen Wheatley, master distiller

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear added,

“I am thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone with Buffalo Trace Distillery. This company has more than 200 years of history in our state, providing quality jobs for Kentuckians and producing our world-famous bourbon. Thank you to the leaders at Buffalo Trace for their continued commitment to the commonwealth and our people. Here’s to 200 more years of success in our state.”

As Governor Beshear spoke today at a ceremony at Buffalo Trace Distillery, the attendees looked on as third generation Buffalo Trace team member Freddie Johnson carried on his father’s legacy by rolling the eighth millionth barrel into Warehouse V, the world’s smallest bonded barrel warehouse. Joining Freddie on the ceremonial barrel roll was his teenage grandson, marking four generations from the Johnson family to have a hand in the milestone barrels filled at Buffalo Trace. Johnson’s late father Jimmy Johnson, a former warehouse supervisor, played a key role in each millionth barrel produced at Buffalo Trace since Prohibition.

“Reflecting back on the history of this Distillery, the progress we’ve made over the past few decades is astounding, but even more impressive is the dedication and longevity of so many of our team members. We have many second and third generation team members here, and several members of our workforce who have been here 20, 30, some even closing in on 40 years with us! It’s this commitment to their craft that not only sets us apart but positions us perfectly for future growth as we continue our focus on producing more award-winning bourbon for future generations to enjoy.” Mark Brown, president and chief executive officer, Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace’s seventh millionth barrel of bourbon, barreled in April of 2018, has been removed from Warehouse V and put away to continue aging in one of Buffalo Trace’s larger warehouses. After a few more years, it will be ready to bottle and will be offered to various nonprofit organizations for fundraising efforts. Information about how to apply for a bottle will be announced at that time.

Buffalo Trace will have a special interactive activity for its fans which will begin running in January. More details will be announced on @buffalotracedistillery.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery’s rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 35 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its George T. Stagg was named World Whiskey of the Year for 2022 and its Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye was named 2nd Finest Whiskey in the World for 2022. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com.