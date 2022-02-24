Bushmills Whiskey mit neuem Design

Aufmerksame Leser von Whiskyexperts werden es bereits gestern in einem Artikel über ein Aktionspack im deutschen Handel für den April gesehen haben: Bushmills hat seinen Flaschen ein neues Design verliehen. Nun gibt es auch eine englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die die Designänderung in Wort und Bild vorstellt.

Hier alle Infos zu den neuen Flaschen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BUSHMILLS® IRISH WHISKEY UNVEILS NEW PACKAGING AND BOTTLES FOR ITS ICONIC SINGLE MALTS

Ireland’s oldest licensed distillery revamps the bottle design and labelling of their pioneering Single Malt Irish whiskey range

London February 2022: Bushmills® Irish Whiskey, the pioneers of Irish Single Malt, has unveiled a new bottle and label design for its iconic Single Malts to showcase the contemporary vision of the world’s oldest licensed distillery.The new packaging and bottles will be rolling out from Februrary across Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s as well as whiskey specialists retailers including The Whisky Exchange and The Whisky Shop with a starting RRP of £35.

The sleek, new bottle design is a departure from Bushmills’ use of its iconic heritage bottle and will excite Irish Whiskey fans across the core range of Bushmills Single Malts. The refreshed packaging launches in the context of extraordinary growth of the premium single malt category and Bushmills’ acceleration within it. The distinguished pack provides a platform to recognise Bushmills’ ongoing pursuit of perfection as the pioneers of Irish Single Malt Whiskey.

Designed by New York agency Stranger and Stranger the glass bottle is a broader, more angular shape influenced by the hexagonal columns of the Giant’s Causeway – a stone’s throw from the Old Bushmils Distillery, which has long been the source of inspiration for Bushmills. The bold new labelling champions a more vibrant colour palette of aqua green for the 10 Year Old, a maroon shade of red for the 16 Year Old and mushroom grey to dress the rare 21 Year Old.

Beyond the updated colour palette the side panels of each bottle feature an embossed homage to Bushmills’ 1608 heritage and a pot still. Bushmills’ quality first mindset is realised in parchment labels and varnished cork closures for the 10 and 16 Year Old, whereas a bold matt black zamac cap offsets the gunmetal label and gold detailing of the 21 Year Old.

The start of 2022 has also seen Alex Thomas become Master Blender, taking responsibility for selecting and managing the casks for Bushmills famous single malts, nurturing the Bushmills Irish whiskey portfolio of premium blends, and new product development.

Alex is one of the world’s few female whiskey master blenders and succeeds Helen Mulholland who began her long career at the Old Bushmills Distillery almost 30 years ago.

Born in Ballymoney, just 15 minutes from the Old Bushmills Distillery, Alex joined the Bushmills team in 2004. Since then, she has spent over 17 years honing her craft, fascinated in particular, by the maturation phase of the whiskey making process. This interest, and her initial experiences led to experimentation with different taste profiles and ultimately, her development of The Sexton Single Malt, where she was appointed as Master Blender in 2017.

“It is a privilege to be appointed as Master Blender for Bushmills Irish Whiskey. The Old Bushmills Distillery is a very special place and I’m excited to explore my passion for developing new whiskeys and experimenting with different casks and flavours, while still maintaining the iconic Bushmills taste and quality. “The craftmanship and passion that goes into Bushmills is something that has truly captured my imagination. Whiskey fans know Bushmills Irish Whiskey for the brand’s 400 years of quality and taste, so part of my job will be ensuring that we continue to meet that high standard.’’ “It is a really exciting time for Bushmills, and I look forward to seeing what the future brings both here at the distillery and in the industry as a whole. I am very honoured to be a part of the amazing history and heritage and I look forward to using the wisdom and experience I have inherited from those who have gone before me.” Master Blender Alex Thomas

About Bushmills® Irish Whiskey

Bushmills® Irish whiskey is crafted with care and passion at the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery. Bushmills has more than 400 years of whiskey-making heritage, which has been passed down through generations. The brand’s award-winning triple distilled single malt whiskey is renowned for its signature smooth taste. www.bushmills.com

About PROXIMO

PROXIMO is a global innovator of quality spirits that create excitement with every sip. Its unique portfolio of brands includes the world’s largest selling tequila, Jose Cuervo®, Bushmills® Irish whiskey, The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum, TINCUP® American Whiskey and Boodles® British Gin. www.proximospirits.com