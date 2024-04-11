Neu und permanent in der Standard-Range: Bushmills 14yo

Die Bushmills Distillery hat einen neuen Whiskey für ihre Core-Range vorgestellt: Der Bushmills 14yo ist ein irischer Single Malt Whisky, der zunächst in first- und second fill Bourbonfässern reifte, bevor er dann in Malaga-Fässern sein Finish erhielt.

Der Bushmills 14yo wird in der Standard-Range von 10, 16 und 21 Jahre alten Whiskeys ergänzen (2023 wurden noch der 25yo und der 30yo vorgestellt – wir berichteten hier). Diese neueste Version, die wiederum von Bushmills Master Blender Alex Thomas kreiert wurde, bietet Noten von süßem Honig, Vanille, Mandarine und warmen Gewürzen in der Nase, am Gaumen folgen dann Noten von Mango, Ananas, Aprikose, Ingwer, Zimt und Milchschokolade, Vanille, Karamell, Eiche und florale Eindrücke.

Alex Thomas über ihre neueste Kreation:

“I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and create a really exciting taste experience for every palate. It is unlike any other whiskey in our core range. Marrying the bourbon cask with the Malaga wine adds layers of ripe fruit all working together with honey, cinnamon, and milk chocolate. It oozes sunshine and sweetness.

Having followed the evolution of this 14-year-old spirit, I knew its exceptional quality was undeniable. I also have a lot of experience with Muscat of Alexandria, the grape variety carefully chosen to produce the Malaga wine we use to season our oak barrels. Wine lovers will know this is one of the oldest grapes in the world and produces incredible flavour profiles. This is the perfect single malt for whiskey explorers who have begun their single malt journey and are curiously seeking out their next whiskey adventure.”