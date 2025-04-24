Compass Box veröffentlicht Scot-Free – ein Blended English Malt

Vor nicht allzu langer Zeit hat die English Whisky Guild (EWG) einen Vorschlag zu einer English Whisky Geografical Indication (GI) unterbreitet, der bei der Scotch Whisky Association auf vehemente Ablehnung stieß, weil er deren Meinung nach die Qualität von Whisky verwässern würde.

Compass Box stellt sich jetzt symbolisch an die Seite der Engländer und veröffentlicht den Compass Box Scot-Free, der Whisky aus sechs englischen Brennereien enthält: East London Liquor Co, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Copper Rivet Distillery, Cotswolds Distillery, The English Distillery, und der White Peak Distillery.

61 Flaschen davon hat Compass Box aufgelegt, je eine für die 61 aktiven Whiskydestillerien, die es mit heutigem Datum in England gibt. Seit 22. April gibt es ein Lossystem für die Flaschen, die verschenkt werden – leider nur an UK-Bürger.

Compass Box erklärt hier seine Beweggründe:

THIS ONE’S FOR THE DAVIDS, NOT THE GOLIATHS.

Since 2000, we’ve challenged, experimented, and pushed the boundaries of what’s possible within Scotch whisky, and beyond. It’s one of the reasons why we invented the word ‘whiskymaker’ – because to us, it’s about more than just the liquid in the glass.

Our latest release? Well, that pushes those boundaries even further. Both figuratively and geographically.

Introducing Scot-Free, the first ever English vatted malt, a celebration of English whisky and the freedom to put flavour first.



– Made using whiskies from six brilliant English distilleries.



– Blended with purpose, not permission.



– Bottled for the curious. And the courageous.



Right now, some English distilleries are being told they can’t use the term “Single Malt.” Why? Because the rule-makers say so. But whisky lovers know: great whisky doesn’t need permission.

This one’s for the underdogs, the innovators, the rule-breakers. The Davids, not the Goliaths.

And we’re giving away all 61 bottles. Free.

61 bottles to represent the 61 distilleries currently making whisky in England as of today.