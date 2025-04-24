Neu: Ledaig Hebridean Moon – der erste fassstarke 10yo Whisky von Ledaig

10 Jahre alt, satt fassstark (58,8% vol.) und – wie es sich für einen Ledaig aus der Destillerie Tobermory gehört – ordentlich torfig: das ist der neue Ledaig Hebridean Moon, den die Brennerei soeben international durch eine Aussendung vorgestellt hat und der in einer Auflage von 7.000 Flaschen weltweit erscheint.

Abseits des Whiskys selbst gibt es zwei Dinge zu erähnen: Das Foto, das die Verpackung ziert, kommt vom lokalen Naturfotografen Gordon Buchanan, und 20.000 Pfund gehen von diesem Release an den Mull and Iona Community Trust, eine gemeinnätzige Organisation aus der Region.

Wir bringen Ihnen hier die ausführliche Beschreibung samt Tasting Notes – und verraten Ihnen vorab, dass der neue Ledaig Hebridean Moon ab 12. Mai international im Fachhandel zu finden sein wird:

Ledaig Hebridean Moon steps into the light

Tobermory Distillery unveils Ledaig’s first cask-strength 10-Year-Old single malt, inspired by Mull’s ancient moon-tracking standing stones

Tobermory Distillery launches Ledaig Hebridean Moon, the first-ever cask-strength Ledaig 10- Year-Old

Hebridean Moon has been crafted using the first spirit drawn from the distillery’s newest stills, installed in 2014.

Inspired by Mull’s ancient Baliscate Stones, used for centuries to track the lunar cycle and symbolic of new beginnings.

Tobermory Distillery today (Thursday 24th April) launches Ledaig Hebridean Moon, a landmark release marking the first aged whisky drawn from its new stills, installed in 2014. With only 7,000 bottles available globally, this celestial-inspired, limited-edition release is also Ledaig’s first-ever cask- strength 10-Year-Old single malt. A true one-off, it promises to be a coveted piece of distilling history for whisky enthusiasts, collectors, and Ledaig fans alike.

Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Tobermory Distillery, is excited to showcase Ledaig’s first ever cask-strength 10 Year Old single malt:

“Ledaig Hebridean Moon marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Ledaig. It’s the first-ever Ledaig 10 Year Old we’ve released at cask strength – drawn from the first spirit to run through our new stills, and matured for over a decade in second-fill bourbon casks. If our core Ledaig 10 Year Old is a smoulder, this is a fire. Peat-packed and salt-laced, you’ll also find layers of candied fruit, toasted oak, warm spice and a touch of double cream. With highly limited quantities available, Hebridean Moon is a very special bottling and a proud milestone for the distillery. I can’t wait for Ledaig fans and whisky lovers across the world to experience this new side of Ledaig.”

As the only whisky distillery on Mull, Tobermory Distillery shares a deep-rooted connection with the island and its close-knit community. Ledaig Hebridean Moon is the second single malt crafted in partnership with local charity, the Mull and Iona Community Trust, with £20,000 from the release supporting the Trust’s work in protecting, preserving, and restoring Mull’s unique environment:

“We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with Tobermory Distillery creating new homes, shelter and food sources for the forest animals and birds at Ardura Community Forest. Together we will help nature survive and thrive once again in this special place. The work is a key part of our charity’s long-term vision to regenerate forest biodiversity over the next 20+ years, ready to face the threats of climate change. Whilst also providing local employment and creating a beautiful, healthy and accessible place for future generations of islanders and visitors alike to enjoy” Moray Finch, General Manager, Mull and Iona Community Trust

This release also continues Tobermory Distillery’s collaboration with Island Ambassador, wildlife photographer, and Mull native, Gordon Buchanan. His evocative photography features on the packaging, capturing the moonlit spirit of Mull that inspired the whisky:

“After working together on last year’s Ledaig Triple Wood release, it’s been a real pleasure tocollaborate once again with the team at Tobermory Distillery. One of Mull’s quieter landmarks, the Baliscate Stones are tucked away just beyond Tobermory, and with this newest release — Hebridean Moon — came an opportunity to capture their stillness and a sense of time that’s easy to miss in daylight. It feels like a fitting reflection of the island itself — full of depth, history, and unexpected character. I’m proud to help share that side of Mull through this one-off and very special Ledaig single malt.” Gordon Buchanan

Drawing inspiration from Mull’s Baliscate Stones, ancient markers of the lunar cycle and symbols of renewal and rebirth, Ledaig Hebridean Moon marks the dawn of a new era for Ledaig. Matured for over a decade in hand-selected ex-bourbon casks, the whisky pays tribute to Ledaig’s island home while offering a rare and distinctive expression.

Bottled at 58.8% ABV, this cask-strength single malt retains the signature peated character of Ledaig 10 Year Old, while delivering amplified depth and added intensity:

Nose: Earthy smoke fades, revealing layers of soft vanilla, double cream, candied fruit, and a touch of cracked black pepper.

Palate: A vibrant fusion of zesty citrus, reminiscent of lemon drizzle cake, balanced by rich notes of fresh leather, tobacco, and toasted oak.

Finish: A lingering, warm, medicinal smoke complemented by a subtle cinnamon spice.

Ledaig Hebridean Moon is a limited-edition release with only 7000 bottles produced. 70cl bottles will be available globally, priced at £85.

To find out more and purchase Ledaig Hebridean Moon now visit Tobermory Distillery in person or online at www.tobermorydistillery.com. The release will be available globally via selected specialist retailers from May 12th.