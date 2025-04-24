Diageo stellt Lagavulin und Caol Ila Fèis Ìle Festival Limited Editions vor

Die Fèis Ìle – Abfüllungen aus den Diageo-Destillerien Lagavulin und Caol Ila sind heute vorgestellt worden: Ein 15 Jahre alter Lagavulin (Auflage 1596 Flaschen), mit einem Finish in Moscatel de Málaga casks, und ein 8 Jahre alter Caol Ila (Auflage 1476 Flaschen) , gereift in einer Kombination von refill casks und Pedro Ximénez /Oloroso-seasoned casks, bevor er ein Finish in neuen kolumbianischen Eichenfässern erhielt. Beide sind in Batchstärke abgefüllt, für den Lagavulin will man 240 Pfund, für den Caol Ila 100 Pfund. Man wird sie beim Festival auf der Insel und danach bei malts.com erhalten.

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu:

TWO OF THE MOST ICONIC ISLAY DISTILLERIES EXPLORE NEW DEPTHS OF FLAVOUR WITH FÈIS ÌLE 2025.

Islay, Scotland, 24th April 2025: Islay’s famed single malt distilleries, Lagavulin and Caol Ila, are set to elevate Fèis Ìle 2025 with the launch of two exceptional limited-edition releases, each featuring unexpected cask twists that reimagine their signature character.

This year, Lagavulin is inviting fans to discover new depths of flavour with Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2025 15 Year-Old. Finished in Moscatel de Málaga casks, this expression showcases a masterful balance of sweet and spicy notes while retaining Lagavulin’s distinctive smokiness.

This rich and complex bottling offers aromas of salted toffee, and ripe berries, interwoven with maritime medicinal undertones. The palate is luxuriously smooth and creamy, harmonising flavours of sweetness, salt, spice, and smoke. It culminates in a long, drying finish with that lingering fragrant Lagavulin smoke and a captivating note of Sichuan pepper spice.

Jordan Paisley, Lagavulin Distillery Manager said,

“Innovation is at the heart of what we do at Lagavulin and, this year, we wanted to offer something truly special. While researching our archives, we discovered a reference to Moscatel de Málaga hogshead casks, which inspired this release. The result is a beautifully complex whisky that adds layers to our signature smoke. We’re excited to share it with our fans at Fèis Ìle.”

In a bold new move, Caol Ila is introducing an exciting new dimension of flavour with Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2025 8 Year-Old. This whisky has been matured in a unique combination of refill casks and Pedro Ximénez /Oloroso-seasoned casks, before being finished in new Colombian Oak casks.

The result is a burst of bold yet harmonious flavours. As whisky expert Charles MacLean puts it, “even at reduced strength, the taste is intense!”. This release explores Caol Ila’s waxy character, delivering an intensely smooth, oily texture and a richer, unexpectedly sweet profile emerging from the Colombian Oak cask finish. The whisky’s complex smoke is amplified by layers of spice notes and peppery warmth.

Martin Gaughan, Caol Ila Distillery Manager said,

“This release is all about exploration, both for us who enjoy Caol Ila and all the new visitors to Islay during Fèis Ìle. The finish in Colombian Oak casks has brought a fascinating twist, enhancing Caol Ila’s natural richness with unexpected sweet and spicy layers. I can’t wait for all of our fans to experience it first-hand at my first Fèis Ìle as Caol Ila’s Distillery Manager.”

Visitors attending Fèis Ìle will be able to purchase both bottlings at their respective days during the festival on a first come, first served basis:

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2025 on the 24th May and Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2025 on the 26th May.

Guests will also get to experience unique tasting sessions, exclusive events and music from various artists at both distilleries.

Lagavulin Day features highlights such as, “Beyond The Smoke“, an immersive sensory experience hosted by Lagavulin’s Distillery Manager, Jordan Paisley, and Private Client Host, Barry Nisbet. This festival exclusive tasting will offer a deeper understanding of the heritage, complexity and craftsmanship behind Lagavulin’s legendary smoke, and includes a rare Lagavulin 17 Year-Old dram.

Caol Ila Day follows with „Flavour & History“, an interactive whisky blending session where guests will have the opportunity to craft their own 200ml custom blend. Hosted by Rory Slater, who worked on this year’s Fèis Ìle bottling for Caol Ila, and Jo McKerchar, Senior Malts Archivist, this session will provide a rare glimpse into the art and science of whisky making at Caol Ila.

Later in the week, on Wednesday 28th May, Caol Ila distillery will also be holding the ‘Manager’s Evening’. Hosted by Caol Ila, Lagavulin, Port Ellen, and The Maltings managers, the evening will feature a Q&A session where guests will have the opportunity to engage directly with the managers and gain insights into their expertise and experiences, as well as taste premium hand-selected malts.

Tickets are still available on malts.com for those looking to attend the world’s largest whisky and music festival.

Fèis Ìle 2025 bottles will be sold at their respective days during the festival on a first come, first served basis – Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2025 from 24th May and Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2025 from 26th May. Thereafter, the bottlings will be sold at their individual distilleries and malts.com.

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2025 15 Year-Old is bottled at 55.7% ABV, with an RRSP of £240, available to be purchased from the distillery and malts.com. There will be a total of 1,596 bottles.

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2025 8 Year-Old is bottled at 55.8% ABV, with an RRSP of £110, available to be purchased from the distillery and malts.com. There will be a total of 1,476 bottles.