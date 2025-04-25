Neu: Oban 15yo Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish

Ganz sicher, ob das ein weltweiter Launch werden wird, sind wir uns im Moment noch nicht, aber in den USA wurde gestern am späten Machmittag ein neuer Whisky aus der Brennerei Oban vorgestellt, der von seinen Daten her recht interessant klingt. Der Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish vereint genau die drei Dinge, die er in seinem Namen anspricht: Ein Alter von 15 Jahren, die Abfüllung in Fassstärke und ein Sherry Cask Finish. Seine Label waren schon im November des Vorjahrs in der TTB-Datenbank zu finden.

Der Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish wird als limitiertes Bottling bezeichnet, allerdings ohne Angabe einer AUflage – also drücken wir uns die Daumen, dass er es auch nach Europa schafft.

Hier die Presseaussendung:

Oban Welcomes A New And Extraordinary Scotch Whisky – Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish

A Limited-Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky That Savors the Art of Appreciation

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a world that moves fast, true craftsmanship takes time. Enter Oban’s latest release, Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish – a limited-edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky that celebrates the mastery of patience and precision. Meticulously aged and carefully finished in Andalusian Sherry Casks, this expressive whisky invites drinkers to slow down, savor the moment and appreciate the craft.

This new, creamy-smooth expression from Oban was aged to perfection in European Oak Butts and American Oak Hogshead Barrels before being finished in Oloroso and Palo Cortado Sherry Casks. On the nose, Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish opens with aromas of dried raisin and orchard fruit, giving way to charred orange rind and lemon peel. The whisky’s palate delivers layered notes of burnt sugar, cinder toffee and a slight hint of almonds, European Oak imparts tannins, pepper, and spice, culminating in a warm lingering finish of brown sugar.

Tucked away in the West Highlands of Scotland, Oban Distillery has been producing exceptional whisky since 1794. Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish was created by the distillery’s seven artisans, inspired by the flavors and traditions of southern Spain’s Andalusia region. Reflecting the distillery’s long-standing dedication to quality, Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish is a true embodiment of the mastery of the seasoned distillers who carefully create Oban day by day. Under the guidance of DIAGEO Master Blender Dr. Stuart Morrison, hand-selected casks were carefully finished for over four years in Oloroso and Palo Cortado Sherry Casks, resulting in a transportive tasting experience that marries sweet dried fruits, citrus and Oban’s signature maritime salinity.

„After years of development and refinement, we are proud to welcome Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish. The whisky is born of deliberate care and the passion of Oban’s dedicated distillers.“ Dr. Stuart Morrison

Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish is a testament to balance and detail. Like a thoughtfully curated grazing board, every note, every flavor, and every detail of this whisky is crafted to be savored. It pairs beautifully with aged meats, nutty cheeses, and briny olives, making it the ideal choice for a neat dram and a sell-set grazing board.

This limited-edition bottle is a testament to the art of appreciation, and is available at select spirits retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $150 for 750mL.