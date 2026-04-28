Cooper King Distillery kooperiert mit dem community pub The Plough

Die Gemeinde von Fadmoor möchte ihren Gemeinschaftspub sanieren und wieder herstellen, sie werden dabei vom britischen TV-Sender More4 mit der Serie „Our Yorkshire Pub Rescue“ mit Jon Richardson begleitet. Auf Youtube finden Sie einen Trailer, den wir hier einbinden:

Nach der Ausstrahlung der ersten Staffel im Februar wurde The Plough mit Unterstützungsangeboten geradezu überhäuft. Rasch war die Obergrenze seines Angebots an Gemeinschaftsanteilen (Community Share Offer) erreicht. Um sich dennoch engagieren zu können und die Gemeinde Fadmoor mit ihrem community pub The Plough zu unterstützen, möchte die lokale Cooper King Distillery dem Gemeinschaftspub eine Auswahl an personalisierten, in Yorkshire hergestellten Hausspirituosen zur Verfügung stellen.

Diese Getränke können ab sofort sowohl bei Veranstaltungen im The Plough als auch über die Website von Cooper King erworben werden; dabei fließen bis zu £10 des Kaufpreises jeder Flasche an The Plough zurück, um die Renovierung des Pubs zu finanzieren.

Das Spirituosenangebot für The Plough umfasst einen Dry Gin (£41), einen Basil Gin (£41), einen Berry & Basil Gin-Likör (£34), einen Black Cardamom Vodka (£38) sowie einen Single Malt Whisky (£85).

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

The Plough, Fadmoor launches a range of House Spirits distilled by local Cooper King Distillery

Up to £10 from the purchase of each bottle will go towards The Plough’s renovation

28 April 2026: The Plough, Fadmoor, is delighted to announce a partnership with local Cooper King Distillery to provide the community pub with a range of personalised, Yorkshire-made house spirits. Customers will now be able to purchase these drinks at events held at The Plough as well as through the Cooper King website, with up to £10 of the cost of each bottle going back to The Plough for the pub’s renovation.

Following the airing of the first series of Our Yorkshire Pub Rescue with Jon Richardson on More4 in February, The Plough has been inundated with offers of support and quickly reached the maximum limit of the Community Share Offer. Fans of the programme who are keen to get involved can now do so, whilst enjoying a Gin & Tonic or whisky at home.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for our supporters to enjoy award winning spirits when they come to The Plough but also everyone, where-ever you are based, can help us by purchasing a bottle of their favourite Cooper King tipple with money from each sale coming back to us to help fund the community pub renovation” says Debbie Sheehan, “Cooper King is a local, family run distillery with a strong sustainability ethos, so this is a great fit for us as we build meaningful partnerships with local businesses”.

Cooper King Distillery began producing gin and whisky in 2018 and is known for punching well above their weight in the English whisky scene. The small distillery is a pioneer in sustainability, and The Plough range includes carbon-negative gins and net-zero-energy Single Malt Whisky.

The Plough range of spirits will include Dry Gin (£41), Basil Gin (£41), Berry & Basil Gin Liqueur, (£34), Black Cardamom Vodka (£38) and Single Malt Whisky (£85), and are available online through the Cooper King website. Plus, they will be available to try at the fundraising events the pub will be hosting, and behind the bar when The

Plough opens later this year. Customers who buy a bottle of any of the gins will also be able to have it refilled at the distillery in Sutton-on-the-Forest with a 15% discount.

Chris Jaume, co-owner of Cooper King Distillery says, “We are very lucky to live in this beautiful part of the country that’s so full of fantastic food and drink suppliers and amazing pubs and restaurants. Getting involved with local businesses has been central to what we do from the beginning, so we’re chuffed to be playing a part in the renaissance of The Plough. And we can’t wait to be sipping whisky at the bar there soon!”.

For further information please visit our website theploughfadmoor.co.uk and to order a bottle of gin, vodka or whisky please visit Cooper King’s online shop at:

www.cooperkingdistillery.co.uk/shop?category=The+Plough