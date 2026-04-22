Achte Ausgabe der English Whisky Map zeigt Standorte von 69 Whiskybrennereien

69 Whiskybrennereien findet man nun bereits in England – und damit auf der achten Ausgabe der English Whisky Map, die jährlich von der Cooper King Distillery veröffentlicht wird. Das ist ein Plus von 13 neuen Brennereien, die seit letztem Jahr dazugekommen sind – 40 davon haben bereits Whisky, 6 werden ihre erste Abfüllung voraussichtlich dieses Jahr auf den Markt bringen.

Wer die Karte im Format A2 für sich haben will, kann sie entweder bereits gedruckt (12 Pfund) oder als File (5 Pfund) zum Selberdrucken bei der Cooper King Distillery bestellen – Sie finden beide Formate hier.

Hier die Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

2026 English Whisky Map launches: now 69 English whisky distilleries

Cooper King Distillery publishes the 8th edition of its annual map of English whisky producers. The data reveals a flourishing category, despite the challenges facing the global whisky industry. The number of distilleries has increased 13% since last year. When Cooper King Distillery first produced the map in 2016 there were only 14 whisky distilleries in England; there are now 69.

Sutton-on-the-Forest, York, April 2026: To mark English Whisky Week (18-26 April) Cooper King Distillery have published this year’s edition of their English Whisky Map.

What does this year’s map show?

This 8th edition shows a thriving scene, populated by everyone from established distilleries producing sizeable quantities, right down to micro-distilleries just starting out on their own production journey. This diversity is also reflected in the styles, ingredients and flavour profiles found within the scope of ‘English whisky’. In fact, this innovative and creative attitude is now recognised as one of the hallmarks of the category.

Dave Broom, author of The World Atlas of Whisky, said

“The days of the notion of whisky being made in England being seen as bizarre are, thankfully, long gone. It has joined the ever-expanding whisky world as a valued and respected player. There is no single ‘English’ style; rather, there is a sense of liberation and freedom. Unencumbered by heritage, England is at the forefront of a recalibration of what whisky is and what it could become.”

What are the key facts and figures?

There are now 69 whisky distilleries in England, up from 61 in 2025.

Of those, 40 now have mature whisky available: whisky that has reached or exceeded the legal minimum of 3 years in cask, and has been bottled for sale.

There are a further 25 distilleries with casks maturing, that have not yet reached 3 years old.

Of those, 6 are expected to release their first whisky later on this year (2026).

The South West of England has the greatest number of distilleries with 17 located there, in various stages of development or production.

Within the group of distilleries with English whisky on the market, there is huge scope of sizes of operation, ranging from the biggest, like Cotswolds Distillery (with a spirit still capacity of 6500L) to the smallest producers, such as Ludlow Distillery, operating with 200L spirit stills.

Where can you get a copy of the map?

This year’s map is available to buy as a fully illustrated A2 print edition from the Cooper King website (£12). A high-resolution digital edition is also available to buy and download (£5).

Chris Jaume, co-founder of Cooper King Distillery, said