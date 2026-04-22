dekantā × Untold Japan – mit neuem Reiseangebot japanischen Whisky vor Ort luxuriös entdecken

Das Angebot für Japan-Reisende ist um eine Premium-Facette reicher: Die japanische Whisky-Plattform dekantā und das Luxusreiseunternehmen Untold Japan arbeiten in Zukunft zusammen und verbinden den Genuss von hochwertigem japanischen Whisky mit maßgeschneiderten Luxusreisen. Whiskyfreunde, die Japan erleben und damit japanischen Whisky auch aus der Kultur heraus verstehen wollen, finden dadurch ein hochwertiges, durchdachtes und personalisiertes Angebot für Destilleriebesuche und Japan-Erlebnisse – das, so die Partner, über den Standard von Luxusreisen hinausgeht.

Nachfolgend die Presseaussendung von dekantā – und eine Galerie, die ebenfalls Lust auf Japan machen könnte….

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

dekantā and UNTOLD JAPAN bring luxury travel to whisky space

dekantā and Untold Japan are bringing whisky and travel experiences together, creating new opportunities for Japanese whisky enthusiasts, travellers, and cask owners alike to immerse themselves in the world of Japanese whisky while exploring the most unique and exclusive places the country has to offer.

In March 2026, Joshua Lassman, the founder of Untold Japan, invited the dekantā team to a whisky tasting in one of Tokyo’s most elusive bars. The venue, which accommodates a maximum of five guests per sitting, is one of the most popular spots on the bespoke travel itineraries that Josh and Untold Japan create for their clients.

It was a fitting place for these two companies to strike up a unique, albeit natural partnership, one that unites the best of two worlds: Japanese whisky and bespoke luxury travel.

dekantā, a specialist retailer of fine and rare Japanese whisky, offers private cask ownership from some of Japan’s most exciting distilleries, spanning revived legends and innovative newcomers, including Ontake Distillery, Kiyokawa Mountain Farm Distillery and Karuizawa Whisky Distillery. Alongside this, dekantā provides access to some of the rarest bottles in Japanese whisky, opening the door for enthusiasts to explore the category at every level.

Cask owners receive ownership documentation directly from the distillery themselves and are granted a number of unique perks that range from privileged visitation and sampling rights, to access to high-end on site amenities. Owners visit their casks regularly, yearly in most cases, to check in with the distillery, hear updates from the Master Distiller and sample their own whisky as it matures. With each passing year the colour, aroma, complexity and subtlety of their spirit is continuously deepening, and each visit becomes a way to experience that gradual change firsthand.

For many whisky enthusiasts, whether visiting a distillery, stepping inside a hidden bar, or tasting something entirely new, these moments create a compelling reason to explore Japan more deeply. This is where Untold Japan comes in.

Untold Japan creates fully personalised itineraries for travellers who want to experience the country in a more considered way. Their experiences are firmly positioned in the high-end luxury space.

Through their many connections in the worlds of hospitality and entertainment, they’re able to create the very best experiences for their clientele. At the same time, they have a strong focus on rich cultural experiences and discoveries that go far beyond five-star treatment, providing meaningful travel experiences that take visitors into the heart of Japanese culture.

As Untold Japan founder Joshua Lassman reflects,

“Japan has changed so much in the last twenty years. Back then, every night you’d go out and discover something completely new and unique. Now, with social media, many of those places have become common knowledge. At Untold Japan, we give clients that same sense of discovery I still remember.”

These unique locations around the country range from a private, members-only sake bar with zero online presence, to whisky bars that seat just five people. Other options include dining with real Geisha, taking a 7-star train through Kyushu or box tickets to the Japanese Grand Prix.

Each experience is exclusive, distinctive and extraordinarily memorable, and Untold Japan caters to individual interests when creating itineraries.

Through this collaboration, dekantā clients gain access to exclusive, highly curated itineraries, while Untold Japan guests are invited beyond the surface of Japanese whisky, stepping inside distilleries, discovering rare and remarkable bottles, and, for those who wish, exploring cask ownership firsthand to secure a tangible piece of Japan’s whisky heritage.

Certain opportunities extend even further, with cask ownership unlocking access to experiences rarely available to the public, from private tastings to owner-only events and, in select cases, private golf course access.

dekantā founder, Makiyo, stated,

“This partnership is a natural extension of what both companies already do. It comes from a shared understanding that the most meaningful experiences in Japan aren’t always the most obvious ones, but rather ones that reveal themselves slowly, over time.”

Together, dekantā and Untold Japan are opening up exciting opportunities for whisky lovers and travellers.