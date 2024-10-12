Dekantã mit neuer Webseite

Der weltweit größte Onlinehändler für japanischen Whisky, Dekantã, hat seine Webseite neu gestaltet, um – so das Unternehmen – seinen Kunden ein besonderes luxuriöses Einkaufserlebnis zu präsentieren. Das beginnt bei der übersichtlichen neuen Gestaltung und führt hin zu den neuen Fassangeboten.

Dazu hat uns Dekantã eine Pressemitteilung gesendet, die wir hier gerne mit Ihnen teilen:

dekantā ushers in a new era for the home of Japanese whisky

The world’s largest retailer of specialist Japanese whisky unveils its new look and digital home, reimagined to engage the next generation of whisky enthusiasts.

October 2024

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Makiyo Masa in 2015, dekantā emerged at a time when Japanese whisky was still a hidden gem, known to a few but inaccessible to many. Despite its unmatched quality and rich heritage, this exceptional spirit was underrepresented on the global stage.

This presented an opportunity to change that narrative. The birth of dekantā was fueled by a strong passion and desire to showcase its craftsmanship, and to bring the finest Japanese whiskies to enthusiasts and collectors worldwide. As Japanese whisky began to garner numerous awards and international acclaim, dekantā became the go-to destination for those seeking the best of what Japan has to offer.

In an industry traditionally dominated by men — where the craft, leadership, and even the consumer has been male-centric — Makiyo’s drive to push boundaries has helped position her as the leading female entrepreneur in Japanese whisky.

Now, as dekantā prepares to enter its tenth year, it proudly hosts the world’s largest online inventory of Japanese whisky and has recently pioneered the birth of its cask market. This extensive collection, featuring over 3,000 bottles and an unrivaled selection of casks, includes global favorites from renowned brands like Suntory and Nikka, old & rare gems and innovative expressions from emerging Japanese distilleries, all meticulously curated for whisky aficionados.

In a spirited move to redefine the online whisky shopping experience, dekantā has unveiled a fresh new look and a revamped digital home. This transformation goes beyond aesthetics; it’s about delivering an unparalleled luxury shopping experience tailored to the sophisticated tastes of today’s consumer. The new and improved marketplace is testament to dekantā’s commitment to excellence, ensuring that every interaction is as seamless and refined as the whiskies themselves.

From its humble beginnings as a passionate startup to becoming a leader in the global whisky market, dekantā’s success is rooted in its loyal client base. The brand remains dedicated to continuously enhancing its offering and shopping experience, always evolving to meet the needs of its discerning customers.

Reflecting on the journey, Makiyo Masa, Founder and CEO, shares her thoughts:

“As we celebrate a decade of dekantā, my heart flows with gratitude for the unwavering support our community has shown us. Their trust and enthusiasm has been the driving force behind everything we do. It’s been an honour to share the world of Japanese whisky with our customers, and I’m excited to welcome them back time and time again. With each visit, we aim to surprise and delight with new liquid, releases and offerings alongside a constantly improving shopping experience. Our goal is to continue bringing joy to your whisky journey, ensuring every encounter with dekantā is filled with discovery and satisfaction.”

As dekantā looks to the future, it remains committed to delivering the finest Japanese whiskies and, ensuring the next generation of whisky lovers can explore and enjoy the rich heritage and innovative spirit of Japanese whisky, one bottle at a time.

About dekantã

dekantā is a specialist retailer of fine and rare Japanese whisky, proud to have the world’s largest such online inventory.

dekantā’s range covers premium, rare bottles for collectors, small batch and local whiskies from Japan’s young distilleries, and entry-level releases from the most popular Japanese whisky brands.

In 2022 dekantā was named ‘Japanese Independent Bottler of the Year’ thanks to their creative and impressive whisky bottlings that showcase top quality whisky, alongside intriguing aspects of Japanese culture, allowing customers to experience the upper echelon of Japanese whisky while gaining a better understanding of the centuries of hard work that made it possible.

In recent times, dekantā has been at the forefront of the birth of the Japanese whisky cask market and has made strong relationships with several distilleries, allowing them to become leading players in the market. Japanese whisky casks were previously hard to come by, but through tireless work, dekantā is now the leading purveyor of Japanese whisky casks.