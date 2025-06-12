dekantā feiert zehnjähriges Jubiläum mit der The Wakatsuru 10th Anniversary release

Seit nunmehr 10 Jahren ist dekantā die Autorität in Sachen japanischer Whisky – nicht nur, was den Kauf von Whisky angeht, sondern auch als Quelle von faktischen Informationen über die Whiskyerzeugung in Japan.

Diese Jubiläum feiert man unter anderem mit einer Sonderausgabe extra für den Onlineshop, einen sechs Jahre alten Whisky aus der Wakatsuru Saburomaru Distillery, die seit 1952 destilliert – und zwar auf Stills aus Gusseisen. Die Sonderabfüllung (56% vol. Alkoholstärke, 195 Flaschen) ist – wohl nur für kurze Zeit – auf der dekantā Webseite zu bestellen – um 212 Dollar.

Hier der Artikel zum Jubiläum und zum Whisky:

dekantā celebrates ten years of bringing Japanese whisky to the world

Industry-Leading Specialist Retailer Marks a Decade of Innovation, Collaboration and Award-Winning Bottlings

This month, dekantā proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary — a decade of championing Japan’s finest whisky and sharing it with connoisseurs around the globe. Since launching in 2015, the pioneering online retailer has become a trusted authority on Japanese whisky, known for its expertly curated selection, award-winning bottlings and deep cultural collaborations.

A decade ago, Japanese whisky was a well-kept secret – known only to connoisseurs and nearly impossible to access outside of Japan. dekantā changed that. What began with just a few hundred bottles has grown into the world’s largest selection of Japanese whisky, spanning iconic global brands, legendary ghost distilleries, and the rising stars of a new generation. We’ve made this once-elusive spirit accessible to collectors and enthusiasts worldwide, while continuing to champion its evolving future.

Founded with a mission to bring Japan’s rich whisky heritage to the world, dekantā has spent the past ten years forging meaningful partnerships with distilleries, artisans, and independent producers across Japan. From its early days as a niche retailer to its current role as the global leader in Japanese whisky, dekantā has stayed true to its founding values of authenticity, craftsmanship and discovery.

One of the hallmarks of dekantā’s approach has been its creative collaborations with Japanese artisans

— from traditional lacquerware masters to contemporary designers — resulting in limited-edition bottlings that blend cultural artistry with whisky excellence. These unique expressions have become sought-after collectibles for their design, rarity and depth of story.

In 2019, dekantā launched its own independent bottling range – an ambitious endeavor that has since garnered international acclaim. From rare single malts to exclusive blends, these bottlings have consistently earned accolades from critics and collectors alike, showcasing dekantā’s commitment to quality, innovation, and storytelling. Each release offers a new lens through which to explore Japan’s diverse whisky landscape.

The Shimai World Blended Whisky won a Gold Award for taste at the International Wine & Spirits competition, while dekanta was named Japanese Independent Bottler of the Year at the Independent Bottlers Challenge 2022.

One of dekantā’s most exciting contributions to the whisky world has been its Cask Ownership Program. By allowing enthusiasts around the globe to own their own casks of premium Japanese whisky, dekantā has made whisky collecting more accessible and engaging than ever. The program offers full transparency, secure storage, and expert guidance, giving clients a chance to own a piece of whisky history from one of dekanta’s distillery partners – Karuizawa Whisky Distillery, The Ontake Distillery and Kiyokawa’s Iiyama Mountain Farm Distillery, with more on the horizon.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we reflect with gratitude on the journey we’ve taken and the community that has supported us. From our valued customers and talented partners to the incredible distilleries and artists we work with, this milestone belongs to all of you. We look forward to continuing our mission of bringing the best whiskies from Japan to the rest of the world.” Makiyo, Founder M Director of dekantā

To mark the occasion, dekantā is unveiling a celebratory single cask release, expertly crafted at the esteemed Wakatsuru Saburomaru Distillery. Aged for over six years in a first-fill Bourbon Barrel, this limited-edition single malt is a bold, elegant expression that reflects both the distillery’s craftsmanship and dekantā’s curatorial vision.

Tasting Notes

On the Nose: A vivid waft of coastal smoke – briny and smouldering – rises first, carrying echoes of Islay peat laced with sea air. Beneath it, a rich sweetness unfurls: toasted marshmallow, vanilla pod, and charred coconut.

On the Palate: A bold, oily texture delivers waves of flavour. First comes the peat: robust and maritime, with notes of driftwood embers and scorched herbs. Then, the roasted first-fill bourbon casks make their presence known – layers of crème brûlée, grilled banana, and cinnamon bark swirl with dark chocolate and cracked black pepper.

The Finish: Long and smouldering. Dry smoke lingers on the tongue, accompanied by roasted almond, sweet oak, and a flicker of grapefruit peel.

The Wakatsuru 10th Anniversary release can be purchased on dekantā’s website: https://dekanta.com/pages/wakatsuru-dekanta-exclusive