Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers stellen Old Perth Amontillado Sherry Cask Matured vor

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers stellt eine neue Ergänzung seiner Old Perth Bottlings vor. Old Perth Amontillado Sherry Cask Matured, ein Blend aus Speyside Single Malts, lagerte zunächst in American und European oak sherry casks. Einige dieser Fässer stammen auch aus dem Solera-System von Old Perth. Anschließend reifte der Whisky für fast drei Jahre in First-Fill-Amontillado-Sherryfässern. Old Perth gibt an, dass der neue Whisky Noten von Haselnuss, Mandel, getrockneter Aprikose und Amaretti aufweist.

Graeme Mackeddie, Master Blender bei Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, über die neue Abfüllung:

“Amontillado casks offer something rare and compelling — structure, restraint, and this incredible nutty elegance. We wanted to build a whisky that captures that nuance and takes Old Perth in a slightly unexpected, but still unmistakably sherried, direction.”

Old Perth Amontillado Sherry Cask Matured ist mit 52,8 % Vol. abgefüllt, erscheint in Großbritannien mit einer UVP von £58 (das wären in etwa 68 €), und ist ab sofort bei ausgewählten Händlern erhältlich.