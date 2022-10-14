Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old Produktfilm von Regisseur Scott Remy

Nach der Ankündigung des Erscheinens des Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old vor zwei Wochen (wir berichteten hier) informiert uns die Destillerie Tomatin in den Highlands über einen neuen Produktfilm, den sie für ihr Lead-Produkt in der torfigen Abfüllungsserie gestalten haben lassen. Mit Scott Remy konnte man jenen Regisseur gewinnen, der bereits für den Brand Film 2021 verantwortlich zeichnete.

Hier die kurze Presseinfo dazu, und natürlich der knapp über eine Minute lange Film:

NEW Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old Product Film

Our experimental Highland Single Malt is distilled every winter in limited batches and made with lightly peated Scottish barley for its signature wisp of smoke. This accompanying film set out to convey our latest release, taking us back to where it all began, when we first started producing lightly peated spirit in the midst of winter. Matured fully in Oloroso Sherry casks for a minimum of 15 years, this is a decadent single malt with sun dried fruits and smoky exotic spices.

We once again partnered with filmmaker, cinematographer and Director of Scene it Media, Scott Remy, to create a truly innovative and captivating cinematic experience. We previously worked with Scott to create our brand film in 2021. Scott,