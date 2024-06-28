Tomatin veröffentlicht Belladrum Festival 2003 Single Cask zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum

Die Highland-Destillerie Tomatin veröffentlicht exklusiv für das Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival zu ihrem 20-jährigen Jubiläum eine Einzelfass-Abfüllung. Dieser Whisky lagerte über zwanzig Jahre lang in einem Oloroso-first-fill Oloroso Sherry cask und kam mit 49 % Vol. in die Flaschen. Das Etikettendesign wurde vom Belladrum-Designer Michael Forbes kuratiert und ist eine Hommage an das diesjährige Festivalthema: Liebe.

Insgesamt sind nur 153 Flaschen Tomatin Belladrum Festival 2003 Single Cask (UVP £300) ) erhältlich, die im Besucherzentrum der Tomatin Distillery, auf der Website und bei einer Handvoll lokaler Einzelhändler erworben werden können. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: https://tomatin.com/shop

Besucher des Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival können dort auch das Tomatin Bothy besuchen und hier Livemusik, Whisky-Cocktails und Schnaps genießen. Tomatin veranstaltet während des dreitägigen Festivals auch masterclasses, weitere Informationen finden Sie hier: https://tartanheartfestival.com/news/tomatins-bella-whisky-masterclasses-return

Alles Weitere zum Tomatin Belladrum Festival 2003 Single Cask finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir von der Tomatin Distillery erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Tomatin unveils 20-year-old limited edition Belladrum Tartan Heart bottling in celebration of the Festival’s 20th Year!

Award-winning Highland distillery, Tomatin, has just announced the release of an incredibly rare single cask, bottled exclusively for Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Launching on the 27th of June, this whisky and has been matured in a first-fill Oloroso Sherry cask for over twenty years. The label design has been curated by Belladrum designer Michael Forbes and pays homage to this year’s festival theme: Love.

The result is a truly unique dram that epitomises the exceptional craftsmanship, tradition and quality of Tomatin’s Highland malt, bringing together decadent, rich flavours imparted from the Oloroso cask, a favourite among whisky lovers.

The nose is full of spice and burnt orange; a mix of cinnamon, clove, ginger and flamed orange peel. Baked bananas drizzled in rich caramel sauce with an underlying oaky character. Black tea like tannins and flavours of dried apricot and mango bring flavours reminiscent of peach iced tea. This will be excellent over an ice ball on a warm day at the Belladrum Tomatin Bothy! The finish is dry, spicy and fruity.

Dougie Brown, longstanding Festival Producer at Belladrum comments

‘We are delighted that Tomatin are marking our 20th anniversary with this very special bottling of a rare single cask. The Tomatin Bothy has been one of the highlights of the festival for many years now featuring their award winning whisky, popup sessions from artists, and of course their incredible cocktails. We will see you at the Bothy and raise a glass to 20 years of Bella!’

Only 153 bottles have been produced, (49% ABV, RRP £300) available to purchase from the Tomatin Distillery Visitor Centre, website and a handful of local retailers. For further information visit: https://tomatin.com/shop

Festival goers that frequent the Tomatin bothy at Belladrum can enjoy live music, whisky cocktails and drams. Tomatin are also running bespoke masterclasses over the three day festival, visit https://tartanheartfestival.com/news/tomatins-bella-whisky-masterclasses-return

