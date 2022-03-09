DeinWhisky.de bringt Neues von Uncharted Whisky

Drei Neuheiten für den deutschen Markt kündigt DeinWhisky.de heute an – aus den Highlands, der Speyside und von Islay. Die Bottlings von Uncharted Whiskys sind ab sofort beim Importeur und ausgewählten Fachhändlern erhältlich.

Alle Details dazu haben wir hier für Sie:

Neues von Uncharted Whisky

Nach einer gefühlten Ewigkeit sind nun endlich die neuen Abfüllungen von Uncharted Whisky in Deutschland eingetroffen.



Bei der ersten Abfüllung handelt es sich um einen 10-jährigen Blair Athol, dessen Reifung im 1st Fill Redwine Cask einen wundervoll harmonischen und reichhaltigen Single Malt hervorgebracht hat und ihm deshalb der passende Beiname „Strawberry Fields“ verliehen wurde. „Alive and Kicking“ ist dagegen der 13-jährige Mannochmore aus einem Bourbon Barrel. Ein überaus temperamentvoller Whisky, der sehr aromatisch und spritzig mit frischen tropischen Früchten überzeugen kann. Das Highlight dieses Trios ist aber ohne Zweifel ein 23 Jahre alter Laphroaig von der Insel Islay. Der „Smoke on the Water“ überzeugt mit üppigem Torfrauch, Süße und maritimen Noten. Eine beeindrucke und gleichzeitig seltene Abfüllung eines Laphroaig mit hohem Alter.

Die Abfüllungen sind ab sofort bei deinwhisky.de, sowie teilnehmenden Händlern erhältlich.



ALIVE AND KICKING 13 YEAR OLD MANNOCHMORE

Nose: Pineapple, peaches, passionfruit burst onto the palate. Apparently my nose is a fan of alliteration. This super sweet and sumptuous whisky is vibrant and fragrant. A soft baking follows the fruit.



Palate: A depth of flavour hits the palate initially quite complex. As it begins to mellow and coats the mouth, individual flavours of peach, lemon and pear drops emerge. Plenty of pepper accompanies the cask strength. Subtle spices mingled with oak begin to emerge following the vivacious fruit’s main event.



Finish: The warmth and delicate stone fruit is left in the aftermath. A rich round mouthfeel suggests a touch of dried spice on the end palate. The word moreish springs to mind.



UVP 82,90 €

STRAWBERRY FIELDS – 10 YEAR OLD BLAIR ATHOL – FIRST FILL RED WINE BARRIQUE

Nose: Pronounced fruity aromas are immediately detectable followed by oak, strawberry jam, a touch of chocolate and warmth of spice.



Palate: A quick strike of cracked black pepper fills the mouth and quickly dissipates. A softer red fruit and sweetness oozes onto the palate. Unctuous and rich jam, chocolate and dried fruits follow close behind. A touch of leather, oak and a hint of vanilla meander through.



Finish: The warmth remains a long time in the mouth accompanied by the more mature chocolate and leathery tones. A drying spice lingers on.



UVP 88,90 €

SMOKE ON THE WATER 23 YEAR OLD LAPHROAIG

Nose: Sweet, sumptous and sultry smoke meanders out of the glass. A deep peat aroma, brine and hint of seaweed. Spices emerge from behind the first nosing showing sweet bread, cloves and candied ginger.



Palate: Deep and rich peat, rich and heady coal fire plumes explode coating the mouth. This then settles to a rounded and creamy texture showcasing the sweet spice.



Finish: The creaminess fades leaving the smoke lingering which develop in lapping wave of brine, hints of the medicinal and satisfying warmth.



UVP 439,90 €