Der erste in der Antarktis gereifte Whisky steht in den Startlöchern

Vor drei Jahren haben wir schon darüber berichtet, dass die Rosewin Holdings (die bereits die größte Whiskyflasche der Welt ins Guinness Book of Records haben eintragen lassen) gemeinsam mit der argentinischen Destillerie La Alanza zwei Whiskyfässer in die Antarktis gebracht haben, um sie dort weiter reifen zu lassen. Der Whisky in den Fässern war damals fünf Jahre alt – nun, mit einem Alter von 8 Jahren, wurde er wieder nach Argentinien gebracht, um dort abgefüllt und im Jahr 2026 im Rahmen der Serie 8 Continents durch den unabhängigen Abfüller Cask World veröffentlicht zu werden.

Die Geschichte des Whiskys wird in der untenstehenden Aussendung erzählt und bebildert:

WORLD’S FIRST WHISKY MATURED IN ANTARCTICA

Matured for three years under extreme Antarctic conditions, the whisky was conceived by Daniel Monk of Cask World and made possible by Argentina’s La Alazana Distillery

The world’s first whisky matured in Antarctica has been unveiled – a pioneering achievement conceived by whisky entrepreneur Daniel Monk, founder of Cask World, and brought to life in partnership with La Alazana Distillery in Argentina.

The news comes as the whisky, named Isla Marambio, has today been bottled at La Alazana Distillery. Isla Marambio will be part of Cask World’s 8 Continent Series, which will be the world’s first collection of whiskies matured on all continents, when it is released in 2026.

Isla Marambio is an 8-year-old Antarctica-matured Argentinian single malt whisky which was distilled and initially matured for five years in virgin oak casks at La Alazana Distillery in Chubut Province, Argentina. It was then transferred into ex-bourbon casks and stored for three years at Base Marambio – an Argentine research station on Seymour Island – under extreme Antarctic conditions.

Lila La Alazana in Antartica, co-founder of La Alazana Distillery, an Argentinian distillery working with Daniel Monk of CaskWorld to bottle the world’s southernmost whisky in Antarctica

Housed in an uninsulated hut and exposed to temperatures ranging from –35 °C to +10 °C, the casks experienced dramatic environmental variation. During maturation, the outside of the casks developed a frost coating, a visible sign of the intense cold and fluctuating Antarctic climate that shaped the whisky’s unique ageing process. The casks were recently returned to Argentina for bottling.

Isla Marambio will be released next year as part of Cask World’s limited-edition 8 Continent Series, which will include whiskies from countries such as India, South Africa, Brazil, Canada and Wales.

Speaking about the whisky, Lila Serenelli, co-founder and distiller at La Alazana, said:

“We already know it’s different. When I was decanting it there was a very special floral note that is not so strong in our whisky usually. There’s something that I think has happened. I can’t assure it, but it’s a thought… although there are temperature variations, the mid temperatures tend to be under zero. This movement allows extraction and oxidation, but holds the ethanol in, and reduces evaporation. We’ll have better insight when we measure the ABV of the vatted whisky. “I can say that it’s very cold, very far, extremely vast and it’s so far away that it’s shocking. When I was standing there, staring at the frozen sea, I just got this aching in my heart that pulled tears from my eyes and I just knew that our whisky spent three whole years there and that was just it.”

WhatsApp Video of the casks that martured in the Antartic

Daniel Monk, founder of Cask World and creator of the 8 Continent Series, said:

“It made perfect sense to work on this project with Néstor and Lila Serenelli in Patagonia. They’re pioneers who, like me, believe in doing something that’s never been done before. I was in their garden in Argentina when I shared the idea of maturing whisky in Antarctica – they didn’t hesitate. They are the heroes who made it possible, overcoming every challenge to make the Antarctic maturation a reality.

“Together we made history by sending casks of La Alazana whisky to Base Marambio, where they were matured on the Antarctic continent. For me, Antarctica isn’t just a frontier — it’s a symbol of purity, endurance, and balance. “This collection I’m pulling together – the 8 Continent Series – will be more than a set of whiskies; it will be the story of the world told through flavour, climate, and collaboration. For me, the dream of maturing whisky on every continent isn’t just about whisky – it’s about what it represents: the spirit of exploration, connection, and pushing the limits of what’s possible. My life has always been about daring things most would call impossible – from cycling across continents to overcoming addiction, sailing the Atlantic circuit with my children, and building a whisky business that connects people and places. “When I discovered so many countries making whisky few had ever heard of, I felt compelled to visit the distilleries and meet the people behind them. From that moment, I knew it was ‘new world whiskies’ I wanted to focus on and to shine a light on this remarkable period of growth and creativity.”

The whisky waiting to be placed on the plane in Antarctica ready to travel back to Argentina

The project was carried out with the support of the Argentine Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, who facilitated transport of the casks both to and from Antarctica, aboard a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft between Buenos Aires, Río Gallegos, and Base Marambio.